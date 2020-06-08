Virus Outbreak: TRA resumes food sales on trains as virus curbs relaxed

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday prepared 18,000 boxed meals to be sold on trains and railway stations nationwide after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) lifted a ban on eating and drinking on trains as the local COVID-19 outbreak eases.

Passengers on trains operated by the TRA and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) are allowed to consume food and beverages, provided that adjacent passengers do not eat meals at the same time, according to the center’s new policy, which took effect yesterday.

The TRA said it sold an average of 28,000 boxed meals per day before the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that daily sales fell to 11,000 in April, but has since Monday last week rebounded to 15,000.

A passenger eats a boxed meal on a Taiwan Railways Administration train in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

Passengers on TRA and THSRC trains still need to have their temperatures measured before entering stations. Wearing masks remains mandatory when social distancing guidelines requiring 1.5m between passengers cannot be observed on trains.

The TRA may sell no more than 120 standing tickets for each express train service, while THSRC can again sell tickets for non-reserved seats.

The two operators can now sell food, snacks, beverages, newspapers and souvenirs onboard, which was previously banned in accordance with the government’s disease-prevention policy.

Water dispensers at high-speed rail stations are also to be reopened.

The TRA and THSRC said their systems were operating normally yesterday.

There were isolated incidents of passengers not wearing masks at Taipei Railway Station, as they thought this was not mandatory anymore under the new policy when accessing the public transport system, although a majority of passengers are now used to wearing masks, the station said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has also relaxed some restrictions for public facilities.

Access to freeway rest areas, national scenic areas and amusement parks is not restricted anymore, the ministry said.

Wearing masks is not mandatory inside post offices if social distancing guidelines can be observed, it added.