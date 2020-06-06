People using Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway network and public bus system would no longer be required to wear masks at all times when in stations, metro cars or buses from tomorrow, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) announced yesterday.
The mask requirement on public transport in Taipei is being eased on the same day the central government plans to relax disease prevention measures on trains and domestic flights, as there have been no domestic COVID-19 infections in nearly two months, she said.
“As long as social distancing can be maintained,” passengers riding the MRT and public buses in the city can remove their masks while at stations, in metro cars or buses, but would still be required to wear masks when entering a station or boarding a bus, she added.
Photo: CNA
Metro and bus drivers, as well as station personnel, would still be required to have their temperature checked and wear masks when on duty, the Taipei Public Transportation Office said.
Wearing masks remains obligatory for passengers who have a fever or respiratory symptoms, it said.
Separately yesterday, New Taipei City Department of Transportation Director Chung Ming-shih (鍾鳴時) said that the easing of the mask requirement would be simultaneously implemented in New Taipei City, Keelung and Taoyuan to form a “zone defense” against the novel coronavirus.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has said that it plans to relax disease prevention measures on trains and domestic flights from tomorrow, as the spread of COVID-19 has eased in Taiwan.
Passengers on Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) trains would still have their temperature checked at the ticket barrier and be required to wear a mask, but can remove the mask afterward if certain conditions are met, it said.
Those conditions include observing proper social distancing, the ministry added.
Tomorrow has been chosen as the date for the relaxed provisions to be introduced because if there are no new domestic COVID-19 infections by then, it would be 56 days without any such cases — four 14-day incubation periods for the disease.
After the restrictions are eased, passengers would be allowed to eat on trains and domestic flights as long as social distancing is observed or neighboring passengers are wearing masks, the ministry said.
The TRA and THSRC yesterday said that they would resume serving food on their trains from tomorrow.
Passengers would be able to purchase boxed meals and packaged snacks, as well as use vending machines on the trains wherever they are available, they said.
However, passengers can only consume food if social distancing is observed, meaning that they must remain at least 1.5m from other people or passengers near them must wear masks, they added.
SAFETY RISK: The government is working to categorize countries based on their COVID-19 cases and prevention efforts, which would determine quarantine periods The government plans to rank countries based on their COVID-19 risks to determine how to treat tourists and other travelers from those nations once Taiwan reopens its borders, but it is still working out the categories, a top health official told lawmakers yesterday. “We would divide countries around the world into several categories. One category would comprise those countries with very few confirmed COVID-19 cases, such as New Zealand and Palau. Travelers from the countries in this category would only need to practice self-health management,” Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a Legislative Yuan seminar hosted by
CASH BOOST: Foreign spouses with residency permits are also eligible for the coupons, which can be bought at post offices or linked to digital payment options Stimulus coupons for Taiwanese and foreign spouses with residency permits can be ordered starting on July 1 and can be used from July 15 to Dec. 31, the Executive Yuan said yesterday. Aimed at boosting domestic spending, the coupons worth NT$3,000 (US$100.04) are to cost NT$1,000. “For our consumers, this is a very good deal as they get three times as much value for their money,” Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told a news conference in Taipei. While the coupons are to have a wide range of uses, including at department stores, restaurants, book stores, night markets, beauty and hair salons, hotels, and to
SECURITY CONCERNS: The Telecom Technology Center ran black-box tests for the Executive Yuan on devices and software from Chinese, US and South Korean firms Network devices from several Chinese manufacturers are insecure and allow personal information to be leaked, testing commissioned by the Executive Yuan has shown. A variety of devices and software, including apps, from Chinese, US and South Korean manufacturers that are used by government agencies at the central and local level were subjected to black-box testing — in which the functionality of an application is examined without knowing about its internal structure, an information-security official said yesterday on condition of anonymity. The Telecom Technology Center conducted the tests, which simulated cyberattacks, to determine their resilience to the attacks, the official said. The center
RELATIONSHIP ‘TERMINATED’: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the president’s action was ‘an act of extraordinary senselessness,’ a tone Chinese media echoed US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Washington would withdraw funding from the WHO, end Hong Kong’s special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting research on behalf of their government. Trump said in a White House announcement that Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the organization to mislead the public about the outbreak. “We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” he said. “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be