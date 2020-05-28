YouTube on Tuesday said that it was investigating the removal of comments critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from the video-sharing platform, saying the filtering appeared to be “an error.”
The statement from the Google-owned video service came after a media report in The Verge prompted by complaints from technology entrepreneur Palmer Luckey.
Luckey, a founder of the virtual reality group Oculus, who is now with a defense technology firm, on Monday wrote on Twitter: “YouTube has deleted every comment I ever made about the Wumao, an internet propaganda division of the Chinese Communist Party.”
Photo: AFP
He suggested that the filtering appeared to be a new policy of censorship.
Other Twitter users responded to Luckey, saying that they, too, believed comments about the CCP had been removed.
The comments attracted the attention of US Senator Ted Cruz, who called the matter “very disturbing.”
“Why is Google/YouTube censoring Americans on behalf of the CCP? This is WRONG,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. “Big Tech is drunk with power. The Sherman Act prohibits abusing monopoly power. DOJ [the US Department of Justice] needs to stop this NOW.”
Cruz appeared to be referencing unsubstantiated comments from the White House that large technology firms are biased against conservatives and should be censured for antitrust breaches.
YouTube said in a statement that it had made no policy changes and that its filters are designed to remove only “spammy, hateful or harassing comments” from the platform.
“This appears to be an error in our enforcement systems and we are investigating,” a YouTube spokesperson said of the complaints. “Users can report suspected issues to troubleshoot errors and help us make product improvements.”
The Internet platform said that it has been relying more on automated systems during the COVID-19 pandemic as its human reviewers have been sent home.
YouTube in March said that it expected to see more content removal as a result of its reliance on machine learning instead of human moderators.
The Czech Republic’s Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution that supports a possible visit by the senate president to Taiwan. The resolution, initiated by Czech Senator Pavel Fischer, was passed with 50 votes in favor, one against and one abstention. The resolution blasts Beijing for having its Prague embassy send a letter to former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera earlier this year threatening repercussions for Czech businesses if he visited Taiwan. The resolution shows the Senate’s support for a visit to Taiwan by Senate President Milos Vystrcil, accompanied by Czech business representatives, as the visit would be in the diplomatic long-term interests
The government and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday both spoke out against plans by the Chinese government to enact a national security law in Hong Kong. Chinese officials yesterday confirmed that the National People’s Congress would review a bill “on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.” The Presidential Office said that the announcement was evidence that the “one country, two systems” framework fundamentally clashes with democratic freedoms. The de-escalation of tensions between Hong Kong and Beijing relies on the Chinese government’s willingness to respond to Hong Kongers’ demands,
STRONGER DEFENSES: The announcement could be considered tacit US support for the nation’s indigenous arms manufacturing program, Joseph Wu told lawmakers Just hours after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration on Wednesday, the US Department of State’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in Washington the possible sale of 18 MK-48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes to Taiwan. Reacting to the announcement, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday told a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee that the ministry applauded the US move, which would help to uphold the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA). The TRA states that the US should “provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character … to maintain the capacity of the US to resist any resort
NPP WARNING: The NPP’s chairman said that a security law proposed by Beijing means it has renounced its promise to maintain ‘one country, two systems’ in HK The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) yesterday proposed changing the law to provide protection for those seeking political asylum. China at the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Thursday introduced a draft security law for Hong Kong to ban treason, subversion and sedition, with a review expected next week. TPP caucus whip Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿) said that the party is concerned about democracy advocates in Hong Kong and has taken action to support them. The party has proposed an amendment to Article 18 of the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例), which stipulates that the government can offer