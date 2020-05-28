Removal of CCP criticism was likely ‘an error’: YouTube

YouTube on Tuesday said that it was investigating the removal of comments critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from the video-sharing platform, saying the filtering appeared to be “an error.”

The statement from the Google-owned video service came after a media report in The Verge prompted by complaints from technology entrepreneur Palmer Luckey.

Luckey, a founder of the virtual reality group Oculus, who is now with a defense technology firm, on Monday wrote on Twitter: “YouTube has deleted every comment I ever made about the Wumao, an internet propaganda division of the Chinese Communist Party.”

He suggested that the filtering appeared to be a new policy of censorship.

Other Twitter users responded to Luckey, saying that they, too, believed comments about the CCP had been removed.

The comments attracted the attention of US Senator Ted Cruz, who called the matter “very disturbing.”

“Why is Google/YouTube censoring Americans on behalf of the CCP? This is WRONG,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. “Big Tech is drunk with power. The Sherman Act prohibits abusing monopoly power. DOJ [the US Department of Justice] needs to stop this NOW.”

Cruz appeared to be referencing unsubstantiated comments from the White House that large technology firms are biased against conservatives and should be censured for antitrust breaches.

YouTube said in a statement that it had made no policy changes and that its filters are designed to remove only “spammy, hateful or harassing comments” from the platform.

“This appears to be an error in our enforcement systems and we are investigating,” a YouTube spokesperson said of the complaints. “Users can report suspected issues to troubleshoot errors and help us make product improvements.”

The Internet platform said that it has been relying more on automated systems during the COVID-19 pandemic as its human reviewers have been sent home.

YouTube in March said that it expected to see more content removal as a result of its reliance on machine learning instead of human moderators.