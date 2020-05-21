President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her inaugural address yesterday vowed to continue efforts to push for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, adding that the nation would not accept Beijing’s “one country, two systems” framework.
Tsai and Vice President William Lai (賴清德) were sworn in yesterday morning at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, Tsai delivered her second inaugural address from a podium in front of the nearby Taipei Guest House.
Photo: AP / Presidential Office
Tsai spoke on four major topics: industrial development, social safety, national security and the strengthening of Taiwan’s democracy.
Highlighting the importance of optimizing government institutions, she said that the Legislative Yuan is to establish a constitutional amendment committee that would provide the nation with “a platform to engage in dialogue and reach a consensus on constitutional reforms pertaining to government systems and people’s rights.”
“This democratic process will enable the constitutional system to progress with the times and align with the values of Taiwanese society,” she said.
Photo: CNA
Calling it a bipartisan issue, she said that a proposal to lower the voting age in Taiwan from 20 to 18 should be prioritized.
Under the Constitution, only citizens older than 20 have the right to vote in elections.
Tsai said that despite a National Congress on Judicial Reform and making legislative amendments, which serve as “base work for the further improvement” of the judicial system, there is still a gap between what has been achieved in terms of judicial reform and what the public expects.
She promised to continue to listen to different opinions, saying that the public’s dissatisfaction is what drives reform.
A lay judge system needed to be implemented, to help bridge the gap between the people and the judicial system, Tsai said.
While emphasizing the need to “mend” the nation’s social safety net, Tsai said that she would improve the social care system and the work environments of front-line social workers so that they could “identify people who have fallen through” the net.
Regarding controversies triggered by specific cases, she said: “We cannot hold medical agencies or individual judges solely responsible,” and called on the judicial and executive branches of the government to re-evaluate their systems.
A digital development agency is to be created as part of the Executive Yuan’s organizational reform — a process which would include “adjustments to all ministries in line with current needs,” Tsai said.
The establishment of the Control Yuan’s National Human Rights Commission in August would mark a “milestone in our journey to place human rights at the center of Taiwan’s national ethos,” and the beginning of a “new chapter” for the Control Yuan, she added.
As for cross-strait relations, they have “reached a historical turning point,” Tsai said.
Taiwan and China each have a responsibility to “find a way to coexist,” and “prevent the intensification of antagonism and differences,” she said.
Over the past four years, Taiwan has “made the greatest effort to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” she said.
“We will continue these efforts, and we are willing to engage in dialogue with China and make more concrete contributions to regional security,” she said.
However, she added: “We will not accept the Beijing authorities’ use of ‘one country, two systems’ to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo.”
Tsai also called for active international participation, saying that Taiwan has been praised throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for its “selfless assistance to the international community.”
“Over the next four years, we will continue to fight for our participation in international organizations, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with our allies, and bolster ties with the United States, Japan, Europe and other like-minded countries,” she said.
‘WIND IS BLOWING’: European lawmakers have called on their health ministers to request the World Health Assembly let Taiwan’s Chen Shih-chung participate Taiwan has not received an invitation to the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), which is to be held virtually from Monday next week, and all of the nation’s diplomatic allies, except the Vatican, have tendered proposals to the WHO backing Taiwan’s bid for participation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. In the past, some of the nation’s allies chose not to make formal appeals and instead made remarks at the decisionmaking body of the WHO, but this year those that could make proposals to back Taiwan’s WHA bid have all done so, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安)
The nation is reticent to loosen border control measures amid the global risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is open to the possibility of tourism exchanges with certain countries, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center yesterday reported no new cases of the coronavirus, for the eighth straight day. The nation’s tally of confirmed cases stood at 440, with seven fatalities and 387 infected people released from isolation facilities after treatment, the center said. The policy of providing personal information to buy medical masks is to be maintained, but the center is considering relaxing other restrictions, Minister of Health and
‘CRITICAL JUNCTURE’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the chipmaker’s investment would help the US increase its economic independence from China Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it plans to spend about US$12 billion building an advanced plant in the US to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024, a move that analysts said was prompted by escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and China. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker’s latest investment came after reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump was in talks with TSMC and other major chipmakers to build new manufacturing facilities in the US amid growing concern over the US’ heavy reliance on Asia for the supply of advanced chips. The new facility is to be built in
CLEARED: ‘Please don’t look at death-row inmates as criminals, but as people, and let them have the chance, as I did, to look into their case again,’ Hsieh said The High Court’s Tainan branch yesterday overturned a death sentence on rape and murder charges against Hsieh Chih-hung (謝志宏) based on new findings from the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office after it restarted the investigation. Hsieh was accused of being an accomplice to Kuo Chun-wei (郭俊偉) in the murder of a woman surnamed Chen (陳), 18, and a man surnamed Chang (張), 68, on June 24, 2000. After first being found guilty in October 2001, Hsieh and Kuo had their verdicts and death sentences upheld in seven subsequent retrials, during which Hsieh maintained his innocence and said that his confession resulted from torture. In