Wuhan plans to conduct COVID-19 tests on the Chinese city’s entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media reported yesterday.
Officials have been ordered to submit by noon yesterday plans to administer nucleic acid tests on all residents in the city of 11 million people, according to an official notice carried by news outlets.
“Each district should make plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population in its jurisdiction within a 10-day time limit,” the notice said, although it was unclear when testing would begin.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The plan comes after Wuhan reported the first cluster of new COVID-19 infections since the city reopened after a 76-day lockdown from April 8.
Six new cases were reported on Sunday and Monday from a residential compound in Dongxihu District.
However, an official from the Dongxihu District epidemic prevention and control commanding office said that they have “not yet received news about this notice.”
Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou (吳尊友) told state broadcaster China Central Television that it was “not necessary” for every person in Wuhan to be tested.
“Neighborhoods without any cases don’t need to screen every person,” Wu said, while large-scale screening should focus on “key jobs” and other criteria.
China has largely brought the virus under control, but it has been on edge about being hit by a second wave as it has lifted lockdowns and restrictions across the nation.
Virus clusters have appeared in recent weeks in the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang, which border Russia.
With the virus taking hold in other nations, China has barred entry to most foreigners.
Wuhan has reported 3,869 deaths since the novel coronavirus first emerged there in December last year, accounting for most fatalities in China. Scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans at a market that sold wildlife in the city.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday announced that nearly 90 percent of the space needed to hold a vote on whether to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has been secured, after city agencies limited voting space. The Kaohsiung Education Bureau and Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau previously said that they would limit space in schools and temples to be used for the vote, citing COVID-19 prevention measures. The vote is to take place on June 6. The CEC yesterday said that of the 1,823 venues it hoped to use, 1,622 have so far been secured — a total of 88.97 percent of
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, prompting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to thank the US for its steadfast support. During a news briefing at the White House, Pompeo called on all nations to support Taiwan’s bid to join the annual assembly, which is expected to begin on May 18. “Today I want to call upon all nations, including those in Europe, to support Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the World Health Assembly and in other relevant United Nations
Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted seven suspects on suspicion of using money from Chinese agencies to buy votes for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the run-up to his presidential bid in January. They allegedly acted on instructions from Huang Daonian (黃道年), director of the Economic Bureau at Changsha City’s Taiwan Affairs Office in China’s Hunan Province intended to mobilize China-based Taiwanese in support of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential and legislative candidates, prosecutors said. The suspects — Taipei-based Chinese Women’s Federation chairwoman Ho Jianghua (何建華), Chinese Women’s Federation deputy secretary Shen Bin (沈斌), Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises in Changsha
WORLD FIRST: Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that the opening up was with limits and would continue in phases, while fans complained about a no-eating rule Two Taiwanese ballparks yesterday became the world’s first to be opened to spectators for professional baseball this year, underscoring the nation’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. The CPBL games had the visiting Uni-President Lions facing the Fubon Guardians at the Sinjhuang Stadium in New Taipei City, while the CTBC Brothers hosted the Rakuten Monkeys at the Intercontinental Stadium in Taichung. The Guardians hanged on for a 7-6 win after the Lions scored four runs in the top of the eighth. Fubon’s Chiang Chih-hsien hit a solo dinger in the fifth against American pitcher Ryan Feierabend and the Lions’ Chen Yung-chi blasted a