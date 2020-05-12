An Iranian missile fired during a training exercise in the Gulf of Oman struck a support vessel near its target, killing 19 Iranian sailors and wounding 15, Iran’s military and state media said yesterday, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.
The statement significantly raised the death toll in Sunday’s incident from what was reported just hours earlier, when Iran’s state media said at least one sailor was killed.
The Konarak , a Hendijan-class support ship that was taking part in the exercise, was too close to a target during an exercise on Sunday when the incident happened, the reports said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The vessel had been deploying items for other ships to target. The media said the missile struck the vessel accidentally.
The friendly fire incident took place near the port of Jask, about 1,270km southeast of Tehran, state TV said.
A local hospital admitted 12 sailors and treated another three with slight wounds, the Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
Iranian media said the Konarak had been overhauled in 2018, and was able to launch sea and anti-ship missiles. The Dutch-made, 47m vessel has been in service since 1988 and usually carries a crew of 20 sailors.
Iran towed the Konarak into a nearby naval base after the strike. A photograph released by the Iranian army showed burn marks and some damage to the vessel, although the military did not immediately offer detailed photographs of the site of the missile’s impact.
Iran regularly holds exercises in the region, which is close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz through which 20 percent of the world’s oil passes.
The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which monitors the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iranian media rarely report on mishaps during exercises by the nation’s armed forces, signaling the severity of the incident.
It marks the second serious incident involving a misfired missile by Iran’s armed forces this year.
In January, after attacking US forces in Iraq with ballistic missiles, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 people on board.
CRACKING DOWN: Employers of those who breach the agreement to only engage in ‘politically correct’ speech would reportedly have to cancel their contract and pay a fine Beijing has required that performing artists from Taiwan and Hong Kong sign an agreement to only engage in “politically correct” speech for 10 years, a source said yesterday. Beijing had previously required Taiwanese artists to refer to Taiwan as part of China and themselves as “Chinese,” but this is the first time they have put a minimum time frame on such expressions, the source said. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Thursday last week said that rumors about the policy were inaccurate, but then added: “We will not allow a small number of people to make money in
The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday announced that nearly 90 percent of the space needed to hold a vote on whether to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has been secured, after city agencies limited voting space. The Kaohsiung Education Bureau and Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau previously said that they would limit space in schools and temples to be used for the vote, citing COVID-19 prevention measures. The vote is to take place on June 6. The CEC yesterday said that of the 1,823 venues it hoped to use, 1,622 have so far been secured — a total of 88.97 percent of
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, prompting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to thank the US for its steadfast support. During a news briefing at the White House, Pompeo called on all nations to support Taiwan’s bid to join the annual assembly, which is expected to begin on May 18. “Today I want to call upon all nations, including those in Europe, to support Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the World Health Assembly and in other relevant United Nations
Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted seven suspects on suspicion of using money from Chinese agencies to buy votes for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the run-up to his presidential bid in January. They allegedly acted on instructions from Huang Daonian (黃道年), director of the Economic Bureau at Changsha City’s Taiwan Affairs Office in China’s Hunan Province intended to mobilize China-based Taiwanese in support of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential and legislative candidates, prosecutors said. The suspects — Taipei-based Chinese Women’s Federation chairwoman Ho Jianghua (何建華), Chinese Women’s Federation deputy secretary Shen Bin (沈斌), Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises in Changsha