The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday released disease prevention guidelines ahead of the three-day International Workers’ Day weekend that starts today, as it reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day.
The guidelines include several recommendations that have been repeated by authorities since the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus, such as maintaining good personal hygiene.
People should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and maintain social distancing of at least 1.5m when indoors and 1m outdoors, they say, adding that when social distancing cannot be maintained, a mask should be worn.
If going outdoors, it is best to visit open spaces where there are no crowds, the guidelines say.
A mask should be worn when in areas that are crowded, enclosed or lacking good ventilation, as well as in situations where there would be an unspecified number of people or close contact with other people, they say.
In the guidelines, the center also recommended that people avoid dining in restaurants with close seating and social gatherings in the form of meals.
The center reported no new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day.
The last domestic case of the novel coronavirus was recorded on April 12.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a daily briefing at the center in Taipei that people can now adopt a “happier” and “more relaxed” attitude.
The risk of community transmission has been “lowered to a minimum,” said Chen, who heads the center.
More people are recovering from the disease, with 322 of the nation’s 429 confirmed cases released from isolation, he said.
With the personal income tax filing season starting today, Chen encouraged people to file online.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance has pushed back this year’s deadline to file personal taxes from June 1 to June 30, giving people two months — instead of the usual one — to file their taxes.
Asked under what conditions the center would consider discontinuing its daily briefings, Chen said that while it has not deliberated the matter, it might contemplate decreasing the frequency from daily to every two days.
At the briefing, the center also displayed mugs with the words “Taiwan Can Help” gifted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
Tsai on Facebook thanked the nation’s frontline medical workers for their dedication since the outbreak began.
Flower growers in Tainan also sent anthuriums to the center to thank its workers and reporters, said Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center.
Tuesday was the 100th day since the center opened.
