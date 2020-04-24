A disagreement on disease prevention measures between the Central Epidemic Commander Center and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was averted yesterday after navy personnel in Kaohsiung reportedly agreed to cooperate with the city government’s investigation into a cluster of COVID-19 cases on a navy vessel.
At a news conference yesterday morning, Han issued an ultimatum to 24 crew members of the supply ship Panshih (磐石) whose residences are registered in Kaohsiung to collaborate with the city government’s probe or face fines.
Failure to comply with the city government’s efforts to gauge the health of the crew members before 5pm yesterday would result in fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 as per Article 43 of the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), he said.
Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times
The Panshih was one of three vessels in a “Friendship Flotilla” that visited Palau last month.
Of 300 crew members whose registered residences are in Kaohsiung, 24 initially rejected telephone calls inquiring about their health, 51 failed to answer their telephone and 23 were unable to be contacted, the Kaohsiung City Government said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, offered a cautious rebuttal to Han’s ultimatum, saying that while he did not know the identities of the 24 crew members, no one is legally obligated to comply with COVID-19 testing unless they are a confirmed or suspected case.
Later yesterday, Kaohsiung Department of Health Director Lin Li-jen (林立人) said that all of the city government’s inquiries had been completed by 4pm.
The city government had to take action, as out of the 29 confirmed cases from the flotilla, 12 reside in Kaohsiung, Lin said.
It is the city government’s job to ensure that residents remain healthy and safe, Han said, adding that he was happy that all those involved had decided to cooperate.
The new confirmed case announced by the center yesterday was among the 24 crew members who initially refused to cooperate, Han said, adding that the case could serve as a warning for future disease prevention efforts.
Lin thanked the Ministry of National Defense for dispatching staff to talk with the 24 crew members, who were convinced to help complete the city government’s investigation.
Additional reporting by CNA
