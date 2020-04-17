India has brought charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the head of a Muslim seminary for holding a gathering last month that authorities said led to a big jump in COVID-19 infections, police said yesterday.
The headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group in New Delhi has been sealed and thousands of followers — including some from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh — have been placed in quarantine after it emerged that they attended meetings there in the middle of last month.
Police initially filed a case against Tablighi Jamaat head Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi for breaching a ban on large gatherings, but have now invoked a law against culpable homicide, a police spokesman said.
Photo: AFP
“New Delhi police had filed a first information report earlier against the Tablighi chief, now section 304 has been added,” the spokesman said, referring to culpable homicide in the Indian criminal code, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
Tablighi Jamaat spokesman Mujeeb-ur Rehman declined to comment, saying that the group had not confirmed reports about the new charges.
Tablighi Jamaat is one of the world’s biggest Sunni Muslim proselytizing organizations, with followers in more than 80 countries, promoting a “pure form of Islam.”
At the beginning of the month, one-third of the nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases in India at that time were either people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, or those who later came into contact with them, authorities said.
In the coronavirus hot spot of New Delhi, 1,080 of its 1,561 cases were linked to the group’s gathering, city government data released on Wednesday showed.
Tablighi Jamaat administrators had earlier said that many of the followers who visited its headquarters in a narrow, winding lane in New Delhi’s historic Nizamuddin neighborhood were stranded after the government declared a three-week lockdown, and that the center had to offer them shelter.
Critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have cautioned against fanning communal tension by laying the blame for the spread of the coronavirus on the Muslim group.
Officials have rejected suggestions that they were unfairly targeting the Muslim community, but said that they had to rebuke the group because it had behaved irresponsibly by ignoring social-distancing rules.
Tablighi Jamaat was also linked to a surge of cases in Pakistan, where it canceled a similar gathering, but only at the last minute when thousands had already arrived at a location in Lahore.
A gathering organized by the group in Malaysia also led to a surge of cases there — as well as in several other Southeast Asian countries.
MISDIRECTION: Chinese social media users posing as Taiwanese have taken responsibility for racist attacks that the WHO’s head claimed originated in Taiwan Chinese posing as Taiwanese have issued online apologies to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for “personal attacks” and “racist abuse,” Taiwanese authorities said yesterday. Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau officials presented the findings at a media briefing to rebut accusations by Tedros, who on Wednesday accused Taiwan of engaging in personal attacks against him. Tedros said that he over the past three months received death threats and racist abuse, and claimed that it originated from Taiwan. Within hours of Tedros’ remarks, Twitter accounts traced to China began posting apologies to the WHO head on behalf of the Taiwanese public, which were then circulated
The US on Thursday accused the WHO of putting politics first by ignoring early warnings about the novel coronavirus by Taiwan, which voiced outrage over criticism from the UN body’s chief. US President Donald Trump has gone on an offensive with threats to withhold funding for the WHO, which is at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic that late last year emerged in Wuhan, China. Critics have said that Trump’s sudden threats against the WHO amount to a political ploy to find a foreign scapegoat as he comes under fire for not doing more to prepare for and control the
WARNING: Taiwan’s e-mail mentioned ‘isolated’ patients, and any public health expert would know what circumstances require such a response, the minister of health said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday urged the WHO to be honest as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) published the e-mail it had sent to the world body in December last year alerting it about the risk of an outbreak in China. The WHO on Friday said it received an e-mail from the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Dec. 31 last year, but added that “there was no mention in the message of human-to-human transmission.” During a news conference at the CECC in Taipei yesterday, Chen read out the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) e-mail to the
Following accusations by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Taiwan has been behind abusive, racist attacks against him over the past three months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government on Thursday detailed the aid it has provided to Ethiopia — Tedros’ home country. Through semi-official or non-governmental channels, Taiwan has extended humanitarian aid to Ethiopia in a broad range of areas — livelihood improvements, healthcare, nutrition, food/water supply, education, and children and women’s rights — for several years, as well as social support, the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) said. For example, three Ethiopian nationals participated in the ICDF’s programs on