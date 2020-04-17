Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) yesterday said that a post on Professional Technology Temple (PTT) was what on Dec. 31 last year alerted him about a disease outbreak in Wuhan, China.
At about 3am, a CDC doctor specializing in disease prevention had shared information from a post on PTT, the nation’s biggest online academic bulletin board system, in a private chat group, said Lo, who is also an official at the Central Epidemic Command Center.
The original post was made on PTT at about 2am, he said, adding that as he was CDC spokesman at the time, he often woke up at about 5am to look at reports.
Photo courtesy of Philip Lo
After seeing the information his colleague had shared, Lo said that he “felt, from a professional standpoint, that it was different from typical tip-offs.”
The PTT user — identified as “nomorepipe” — had included key images in their post, including a screenshot of messages sent by Chinese doctor Li Wenliang (李文亮) indicating that “seven cases of SARS” had been confirmed as originating from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, he said.
Lo said that he became alarmed when saw “SARS.”
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the name that has since been given to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Lo said that the lack of a date or official stamp in an examination report shared in the PTT post made him believe that it had been shared by a doctor after receiving the results.
Moreover, the messages in the screenshot looked like they were leaked from an internal chat group for medical personnel, Lo said, adding that this made the information seem more credible than other tip-offs.
Lo expressed thanks to the whistle-blowers in China, especially Li, and the PTT user, who allowed Taiwan to gain quick access to the information and succeed in its prevention efforts.
MISDIRECTION: Chinese social media users posing as Taiwanese have taken responsibility for racist attacks that the WHO’s head claimed originated in Taiwan Chinese posing as Taiwanese have issued online apologies to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for “personal attacks” and “racist abuse,” Taiwanese authorities said yesterday. Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau officials presented the findings at a media briefing to rebut accusations by Tedros, who on Wednesday accused Taiwan of engaging in personal attacks against him. Tedros said that he over the past three months received death threats and racist abuse, and claimed that it originated from Taiwan. Within hours of Tedros’ remarks, Twitter accounts traced to China began posting apologies to the WHO head on behalf of the Taiwanese public, which were then circulated
The US on Thursday accused the WHO of putting politics first by ignoring early warnings about the novel coronavirus by Taiwan, which voiced outrage over criticism from the UN body’s chief. US President Donald Trump has gone on an offensive with threats to withhold funding for the WHO, which is at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic that late last year emerged in Wuhan, China. Critics have said that Trump’s sudden threats against the WHO amount to a political ploy to find a foreign scapegoat as he comes under fire for not doing more to prepare for and control the
WARNING: Taiwan’s e-mail mentioned ‘isolated’ patients, and any public health expert would know what circumstances require such a response, the minister of health said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday urged the WHO to be honest as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) published the e-mail it had sent to the world body in December last year alerting it about the risk of an outbreak in China. The WHO on Friday said it received an e-mail from the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Dec. 31 last year, but added that “there was no mention in the message of human-to-human transmission.” During a news conference at the CECC in Taipei yesterday, Chen read out the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) e-mail to the
Following accusations by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Taiwan has been behind abusive, racist attacks against him over the past three months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government on Thursday detailed the aid it has provided to Ethiopia — Tedros’ home country. Through semi-official or non-governmental channels, Taiwan has extended humanitarian aid to Ethiopia in a broad range of areas — livelihood improvements, healthcare, nutrition, food/water supply, education, and children and women’s rights — for several years, as well as social support, the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) said. For example, three Ethiopian nationals participated in the ICDF’s programs on