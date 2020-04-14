North Korean leader Kim Jong-un raised the standing of his sister as a key player in the secretive state and bolstered his new foreign minister in a cadre shuffle that comes as he tries to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part emissary, part personal assistant, Kim Yo-jong was reinstated to her position as an alternate politburo member of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, state media said on Saturday.
The move returned her to the powerful decisionmaking body after she left the post in April last year and follows a series of roles since that included responding to overtures from US President Donald Trump.
Photo: EPA-EFE / KCNA
“Her media profile over the years suggests that her profile will continue to rise and that her role will continue to expand,” said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former North Korea analyst with the US government.
North Korean Army Chief of Staff General Pak Jong-chon, former head of the army’s artillery division, was also named a full member of the politburo, while Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Son-gwon, a former army officer who once led talks with South Korea, was named an alternate member.
“Pak’s quick promotion and Ri’s lower position in the Political Bureau seem to reflect Kim Jong-un’s policy priorities — national defense, with an emphasis on artillery over diplomacy,” Lee said.
North Korea held two major events over the weekend, with Kim Jong-un overseeing a meeting of the politburo on Saturday addressing the “danger” of the coronavirus pandemic. Its rubber-stamp parliament met on Sunday to implement the national budget.
While North Korea claims it has seen no coronavirus infections, the pandemic has put new pressures on the regime, which could see its antiquated and underfunded medical system overwhelmed by an outbreak. Kim Jong-un brought his already isolated country to a near standstill by sealing the borders in January to stop the virus, which halted the trickle of legal trade and tourism.
Meanwhile, he has kept his weapons program churning, test-launching nine short-range ballistic missiles last month — a monthly record.
Kim Yo-jong was thrust into the global spotlight when she served as envoy to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and became the first member of the immediate ruling family to visit Seoul.
Last month, she provided the regime’s response to a letter from Trump, saying that her brother’s “very excellent” relationship with the US leader was not enough to offset broader differences between the two sides.
WORLD-RENOWNED EXPERT: Many Taiwanese only recently became aware of Peter Tsai after he wrote an article answering questions about sterilizing and reusing N95 masks The inventor of the key technology used in N95 respirator and medical masks is Taiwan-born scientist Peter Tsai (蔡秉燚), the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Association said on Facebook on Monday. Tsai was a professor in the University of Tennessee’s material sciences and engineering department for 35 years before retiring last year, and is a world-renowned expert in nonwoven fabrics. He invented the electrostatic charging technology used to produce the filter media of masks, including medical and N95 masks, as well as heating, ventilating and air conditioning filters, and holds 12 US patents and 20 commercial license agreements for his inventions. While Tsai might
TAKING IT SLOW: Chen Shih-chung said while it would be nice to use a mask or two each day, they are disease prevention resources that must be rationed out carefully The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced three new COVID-19 cases — two imported and one domestic — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 379. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the domestic case, No. 379, is a woman in her 30s who sought treatment at a hospital for a fever and a runny nose on Saturday last week, and tested positive yesterday. While the woman leads a relatively simple life and mainly remains at home, her husband in January traveled to Guangzhou, China, for work and she visited
COME AND SEE: The president invited the WHO’s leader to visit Taiwan and see its commitment to making global contributions ‘in the face of discrimination and isolation’ Taiwan knows better than anyone what it feels like to be discriminated against and isolated, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, as she protested an accusation by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Taiwan was organizing a racist campaign against him. At a WHO news conference on Wednesday, Tedros was asked for comment on US President Donald Trump’s remark that the US might cut funding to the WHO. After calling on the US and China to jointly fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros then accused Taiwan of having launched racist attacks against him three months ago, saying that the Ministry of Foreign
DETAILS UNCLEAR: The University Entrance Committee for Mainland Chinese Students said it is not yet clear how the policy would affect universities in Taiwan China is to ban its students from applying to study in Taiwan’s schools in the semester beginning in September, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cross-strait relations, the Chinese Ministry of Education said in a statement yesterday. Chinese students currently enrolled in Taiwanese universities can apply to remain there, it said. The policy regarding the admission of Taiwanese students to universities in China remains unchanged, it added. “The pressing matters at hand include how to address the current obstacles that Chinese students [enrolled in universities in Taiwan] face in returning to the schools to study. It is important to safeguard their legitimate rights,” it