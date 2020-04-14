A COVID-19 rapid testing kit developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) should be ready for mass production as soon as July, officials announced yesterday.
The kit, which works by testing nucleic acids, can produce results within one hour, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, adding that this brings researchers one step closer to developing a vaccine.
The government has invested NT$2.16 billion (US$71.7 million) in the testing, treatment, prevention and research of the disease, National Health Research Institute (NHRI) president Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義) said.
Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
The nation is developing three testing methods, he said.
The first involves testing nucleic acids, which was the focus of the research at the ITRI, he said.
Another method involves testing nucleocapsid and spike proteins, which is being developed by researchers from Academia Sinica and the NHRI, he said.
That test could produce results in 15 to 20 minutes, and might also be ready for mass production by July, he said.
Nearly 20 companies attended an information session held by Academia Sinica and the NHRI to present their research, five of which expressed an interest in producing the test, he said.
The third type involves testing antibodies produced by the human body, and could be used on patients in recovery, he said.
Research on this method, which can produce results in 15 to 20 minutes, is being done at Chang Gung University in Taoyuan, he said, adding that mass production could commence in October.
“It is possible that COVID-19 will mutate into a form of influenza,” Liang said, adding that a vaccine and effective medication for treatment would be crucial if that happens.
The NHRI and Academia Sinica had already produced a 10g sample of their testing compound and could go into production now, he said.
Researchers are also experimenting with a combination of the Japanese antiviral drug favipiravir and other drugs for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate symptoms, he said.
The drug’s effectiveness against COVID-19 is being compared with that of another antiviral medication, remdesivir, and a synthesized drug has shown promise, he said, adding that companies have shown an interest in producing it.
A third drug, quinine — which is commonly used to treat malaria and babesiosis — has also shown promise in the treatment of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, he said.
Moreover, researchers have been separately developing six possible vaccines since late January and hope to arrive at a solution by the end of next month.
“If everything goes smoothly, we could see clinical trials by the end of the year,” he said.
“Several countries have expressed hope to work with Taiwan to produce a vaccine and rapid test,” he said.
