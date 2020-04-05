There is no need to lock down Taipei, but the International Workers’ Day long weekend from May 1 to 3 should be postponed, a public health researcher said yesterday.
Although the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan has not reached an extent that would necessitate the closure of any area, large crowds that gathered over the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, which ends today, showed reduced vigilance among some people, National Taiwan University College of Public Health dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said.
This reduced vigilance increases the risk of the virus spreading, Chan said, adding that the government should push back national holidays to prevent crowds during the pandemic.
Social distancing is proving effective in fighting the virus’ spread worldwide, he said.
Taiwanese authorities are also aware of the effectiveness of distancing, which is why large events like the Matsu pilgrimage were either canceled or revamped this year, he said, adding that groups larger than 10 people posed many risks.
The Central Epidemic Command Center recommends keeping 1m between people while outdoors and 1.5m indoors, but he recommended a distance of 2m at all times, which would require about 16m2 per person, Chan said.
“In all places — night markets, tourist spots, etc — the government should determine how many people can safely be there at a time to maintain proper distancing,” he said.
Infected people might be asymptomatic, so large crowds present a risk of infection from someone who does not appear to be infected, he said.
In the US and Europe, COVID-19 spread quickly after people failed to avoid crowds and such a scenario could emerge in Taiwan if crowds — such as those at Kenting National Park and other tourist spots over the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday — recur, he said.
Strict measures are necessary to prevent such behavior during the pandemic period, he said.
Meanwhile, Asia University vice president Wu Tsung-neng (吳聰能) said that as long as mask supplies meet demand and there is no community transmission, there would be no need for a Taipei lockdown.
However, if the public does not demonstrate common sense and keeps gathering in crowds, the government should consider adjusting or canceling long holidays, he said.
