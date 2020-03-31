Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday said he planned stricter rules on mobility and social distancing as a study presented to the government warned of a risk of more than 140,000 COVID-19 deaths by May without tougher action.
Medical experts have said the world’s fourth-most populous country must impose tighter movement restrictions as known cases of the highly infectious respiratory illness have gone from zero early this month to 1,414, with 122 deaths.
Indonesia accounts for nearly half of the 250 deaths reported across Southeast Asia, but fewer than one-fifth of about 8,400 cases that have been confirmed in the region. Nearly one-third of those cases are in Malaysia.
Photo: AFP
Most infections in Indonesia have been concentrated in and around the capital, Jakarta. The city of 10 million people has declared a state of emergency which shut down schools and public entertainment, but so far the president has been reluctant to impose a full public lockdown.
“I’m [now] ordering large-scale social limits, physical distancing needs to be done more sternly, more disciplined and effectively,” Widodo told a Cabinet meeting, adding that only the central government could decide on regional quarantines.
Widodo has encouraged social distancing, but questioned whether Indonesians have the discipline for full lockdowns, in contrast with Southeast Asian nations, such as the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.
However, he appears to have reconsidered this approach after public health experts on Friday presented a prediction model to Indonesia’s planning agency Bappenas underlining a need for stronger intervention to prevent a rapid rise in cases and deaths.
The model, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, said Indonesia could instigate three stages of intervention: mild, moderate and high. The latter would include very significant levels of testing and making physical distancing mandatory.
With mild intervention, which includes optional physical distancing and limiting public crowds, researchers from the University of Indonesia said the virus death toll could soar to more than 140,000 among over 1.5 million cases by May.
“These are just conservative estimates,” said Pandu Riono, one of the researchers. “But we have to be ready even in these circumstances.”
Riono characterized measures currently taken by Indonesia, from rapid testing and deploying regional labs to test samples, as only approaching mild intervention.
Health experts have said onesia faces a surge in coronavirus cases after a slow government response believed to have masked the scale of the outbreak in a country with still very low levels of testing and with a significant deficit in hospital beds, medical staff and intensive-care facilities.
Bappenas officials said the model served as input for the government and to help them allocate budgets.
Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati last week said that 62.3 trillion rupiah (US$3.82 billion) of spending in this year’s budget could be redirected to tackling the coronavirus.
TWEET CONFIRMED: The US’ Morgan Ortagus backed up Taiwan, saying China only admitted that human-to-human transmission was possible as late as Jan. 20 Taiwan warned the WHO and China about possible human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus at the end of last year, but the global health body did not make it public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Department of International Organizations Director-General Bob Chen (陳龍錦) made the remark at a news briefing in Taipei, when asked about statements made by US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus. “Dec. 31— that’s the same day Taiwan first tried to warn WHO of human-human transmission. Chinese authorities meanwhile silenced doctors and refused to admit human-human transmission until Jan. 20, with catastrophic consequences,” Ortagus wrote on
ON THE LOOKOUT: A Lockheed EP-3 reconnaissance plane was yesterday seen flying southwest of Kaohsiung, according to Twitter account ‘Aircraft Spots’ A Twitter account that tracks military aircraft movements has indicated an increase in US military activity near Taiwan, coinciding with an increase in Chinese military activity in the area. Planes from the US Seventh Fleet have been sighted frequently above the South China Sea in the past several days, and a US Navy EP-3 reconnaissance plane was seen flying close to Taiwanese airspace southwest of Kaohsiung yesterday, according to posts by the Twitter account Aircraft Spots. The EP-3 was seen circling above the same area, Aircraft Spots said, adding that other planes from the fleet were seen in the past few days
A Taipei resident who had breached his home quarantine order was found on Tuesday night in an Internet cafe and fined NT$1 million (US$32,976), Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday, as the Taipei City Government announced a short-term COVID-19 relief plan. Huang on Tuesday afternoon publicized the name of the man, Chen Tse (陳冊), who on Saturday last week returned from Beijing and was ordered to undergo 14-day home quarantine. However, city monitoring officials were unable to contact him by mobile phone or at his home. Chen was found by police at an Internet cafe on Nanyang Street, Huang said
ACCLIMATION: Chen Shih-chung said that only ‘soft’ policies have been carried out so far, but ‘hard’ measures would be implemented if the coronavirus situation worsens The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday recommended that indoor events of more than 100 people and outdoor events with more than 500 people should be canceled, as 19 new imported cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 235. “The center recommends that from now, indoor events of more than 100 people and outdoor events with more than 500 people should be suspended to reduce the risk of COVID-19 community transmission,” said Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), deputy head of the center. Event organizers should refer to six indicators listed in the response guidelines