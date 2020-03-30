North Korea yesterday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea and Japan said, continuing a streak of weapons launches that suggests North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is trying to bolster domestic support amid worries about a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected the projectiles flying from the North Korean eastern coastal city of Wonsan into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan yesterday morning.
The projectiles flew about 230km at a maximum altitude of 30km, the statement said.
Photo: AFP
‘INAPPROPRIATE’
The South Korean military described the launches as “very inappropriate” at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus outbreak.
It urged North Korea to stop such military action.
The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that presumed ballistic missiles were believed to have splashed into the sea outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
“Recent repeated firings of ballistic missiles by North Korea is a serious problem to the entire international community, including Japan,” the ministry said in a statement.
In recent weeks, North Korea has fired a slew of missiles and artillery shells into the sea in an apparent effort to upgrade its military capability amid deadlocked nuclear talks with the US.
Some experts say that the latest North Korean launches were likely designed to shore up unity and show that Kim is in control in the face of US-led sanctions and the global pandemic.
‘NORMAL’ RULE
Kim “wants to show he rules in a normal way amid the coronavirus [pandemic] and his latest weapons tests were aimed at rallying unity internally, not launching a threat externally,” said Kim Dong-yub, an analyst at Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. “North Korea doesn’t have time now to spare for staging” external threats.
North Korea has been engaged in an intense campaign to prevent the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 660,000 people worldwide.
It has called its campaign a matter of “national existence,” but has steadfastly denied that there has been a single virus outbreak on its soil.
Many foreign experts question that claim, warning that an epidemic in North Korea could be dire because of its chronic lack of medical supplies and poor healthcare infrastructure.
A week ago, North Korea said that US President Donald Trump sent a personal letter to Kim Jong-un, seeking to maintain good relations and offering cooperation in fighting the virus.
A North Korean state media dispatch did not say whether Trump mentioned any of the latest weapons tests by the North.
Kim Jong-un has vowed to boost internal strength to withstand what he calls “gangsters-like” US-led sanctions.
A public health expert yesterday warned that too many people are meeting in small groups in coffee shops and restaurants without keeping a proper distance from one another, as he urged the government to loosen the criteria for testing young Taiwanese returning from abroad for COVID-19. People need to keep a social distance of at least 2m, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said as the college presented its seventh weekly report on COVID-19 at a morning news conference. More than 300,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in more than three-quarters of all
TWEET CONFIRMED: The US’ Morgan Ortagus backed up Taiwan, saying China only admitted that human-to-human transmission was possible as late as Jan. 20 Taiwan warned the WHO and China about possible human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus at the end of last year, but the global health body did not make it public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Department of International Organizations Director-General Bob Chen (陳龍錦) made the remark at a news briefing in Taipei, when asked about statements made by US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus. “Dec. 31— that’s the same day Taiwan first tried to warn WHO of human-human transmission. Chinese authorities meanwhile silenced doctors and refused to admit human-human transmission until Jan. 20, with catastrophic consequences,” Ortagus wrote on
MORE CASES EXPECTED: Many young Taiwanese would be returning home over the next two weeks, as schools in many nations closed, the health minister said Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, including five clusters, and all but one were imported, bringing Taiwan’s total number to 195, as border controls and home quarantine measures prove their effectiveness, the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. Twelve of the new cases were in people tested at airports upon their return, 11 were in people under home quarantine and two were people who tested positive after seeking medical treatment, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at its daily news conference. “The new domestic case is a woman who lives with
ON THE LOOKOUT: A Lockheed EP-3 reconnaissance plane was yesterday seen flying southwest of Kaohsiung, according to Twitter account ‘Aircraft Spots’ A Twitter account that tracks military aircraft movements has indicated an increase in US military activity near Taiwan, coinciding with an increase in Chinese military activity in the area. Planes from the US Seventh Fleet have been sighted frequently above the South China Sea in the past several days, and a US Navy EP-3 reconnaissance plane was seen flying close to Taiwanese airspace southwest of Kaohsiung yesterday, according to posts by the Twitter account Aircraft Spots. The EP-3 was seen circling above the same area, Aircraft Spots said, adding that other planes from the fleet were seen in the past few days