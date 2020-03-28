The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, most of whom had studied or worked in the US or the UK before returning home, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 267.
The 267 cases include 30 people who have been discharged from quarantine facilities and two deaths, CECC data showed.
The new cases were six women and nine men, all Taiwanese, who had returned from the US, the UK, the Philippines, Australia or central America between March 15 and Wednesday, the data showed.
Photo: CNA
With most of the nation’s cases being imported, home quarantine is a second crucial front line after the border to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at a news conference in Taipei.
While a 14-day home quarantine can be stressful, people should comply with regulations to help stop the virus spreading, he said.
People who want to visit sick relatives or attend funerals should use videotelephony software, rather than leaving home, Chen said, adding that crowds at funerals pose a major risk.
Those found leaving quarantine facilities face a fine of NT$100,000 to NT$1 million (US$3,307 to US$33,073), while patients receive NT$1,000 per day if they do not break the law, he said.
After receiving a quarantine notice, people should comply with the required sampling procedure and investigation, he added.
If they fail to appear within 24 hours of the notice being sent, the police would search for them, Chen said.
Taiwan has been able to control the coronavirus outbreak due to the cooperation of the public, because health workers have been able to separate infected patients from healthy people and because they have been able to contact those who require testing, he said.
There are 1,110 negative-pressure isolation beds in the nation, nearly 40 percent of which are not occupied, Centers for Disease Control Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said, adding that the beds are not necessary for treating COVID-19 patients as ordinary single rooms are also viable.
The public does not need to worry about the number of hospital beds available, as the authorities have been monitoring the distribution of beds, Chou said.
In related news, Deputy Minister of Labor Liu Shih-hao (劉士豪) announced that, starting from 4pm yesterday, companies that want to employ foreign blue-collar workers would need to have a quarantine plan approved in advance.
Single rooms, entrance controls and disinfection measures must be included in the plan, and local authorities would need to inspect and pass the facilities before the migrant workers could be hired, he said.
Companies are being advised to hire migrant workers already in the nation or unemployed Taiwanese, he added.
