WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus should not allow politics to supersede professionalism, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday after it was reported that Tedros had complained about Internet commentary that he was pro-China and unfit to continue in his position.
The Chinese-language report by Up Media on Thursday cited a source familiar with Taiwanese foreign affairs as saying that Tedros blamed Taiwan for attacks on his person and that the nation’s bid to join the WHO had an “ulterior political motive.”
While Chang said he could not be certain what Tedros had said, regardless of the comments, his allegations were not true.
“The truth is that an increasing number of nations doubt the WHO’s ability to handle the pandemic and had the WHO been more deft in its handling of the outbreak, the number of lives lost could have been reduced,” Chang said.
Taiwan is not behind a global campaign to smear Tedros and the WHO, especially Tedros, should concentrate on leading the global fight against COVID-19, Chang said.
“The world does not need meaningless lies, it needs action,” he said.
Taiwan has the experience and capability to help the rest of the world with disease prevention measures, Chang said.
“‘Taiwan can help’ is not just a slogan, it is a statement of our capability and readiness to act,” Chang said, adding that the government would continue to work with like-minded nations and look to strengthen those ties.
Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist who was minister of health during the 2003 SARS outbreak, has criticized Tedros several times for echoing China’s view of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a failure to act before it spread worldwide.
The WHO could improve “by strengthening its professionalism, involving more nations and, most importantly, by lessening political interference,” Chen said on Tuesday when asked how to change the WHO for the better.
CARROT AND STICK: A new program aims to encourage those who have overstayed their visas to turn themselves in before the NIA increases penalties and enforcement Foreign visitors who entered Taiwan before today would be granted automatic 30-day visa extensions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The new measure is in response to tightened border control measures and flight bans implemented worldwide to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of Consular Affairs said. “All travelers who entered Taiwan on or before March 21, 2020, on a visitor visa, a landing visa, or through a visa-waiver program and who have not overstayed their legal stay period will be granted an automatic 30-day extension,” the ministry said in a statement on its Web site. No application is required, although the
Passengers on domestic flights would not be allowed to board if their temperature is more than 37.5°C or if they refuse to have their temperatures taken, Uni Air (立榮航空) and Mandarin Airlines (華信航空) said yesterday. The two airlines made the announcement after their parent companies — EVA Airways (長榮航空) and China Airlines (CAL, 中華航空) respectively — announced similar pre-boarding requirements on Saturday, along with a requirement that passengers wear masks during their flights, except when they have meals or drinks. Uni Air and Mandarin Airlines said domestic passengers would be required to wear masks from the time they start using self-help
CASE COUNT RISES: One of the new domestic cases is a nurse at a long-term care center, but so far tests on all the residents and other staff have been negative Flight transits through all Taiwanese airports would be banned for two weeks, starting tomorrow, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it announced 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 169. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said all flight transits would be banned through April 7. In light of the rapidly increasing number of imported COVID-19 cases, there was a need to further reduce cross-border travel and the risk of disease transmission, the center said. The Civil Aeronautics Administration has informed airlines about the new measures, and anyone who has
EXPANDED CRITERIA: People who returned between March 8 and Wednesday from East Asian nations or the US and had respiratory symptoms are to be quarantined The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced 18 imported cases of COVID-19, bringing Taiwan’s total number of confirmed cases to 153. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the 18 new cases were comprised of 12 women and six men. Most of the patients are aged between 20 and 40, he said, adding that three are in their 50s and one man is in his 70s. Six of them exhibited symptoms on arrival in Taiwan and were tested for the virus, three were under home quarantine, two were in home isolation and one was conducting