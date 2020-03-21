Shattered airlines were left counting the cost of government support as countries from the US to New Zealand set out conditions for bailouts needed to absorb the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conditions include provisions that loans might convert to government equity stakes, while US airlines cannot increase executive pay or provide “golden parachutes” for two years.
Air New Zealand’s bailout depends on the company suspending its dividend and paying interest rates of 7 to 9 percent.
Photo: Bloomberg
New Zealand yesterday offered its national carrier a NZ$900 million (US$522.5 million) lifeline, which New Zealand Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said would help it survive after the government banned all nonresident arrivals to the country.
Under a US$58 billion US proposal for passenger and cargo carriers, the US Department of the Treasury could receive warrants, stock options or stock.
Norway is to back airlines with credit guarantees worth up to 6 billion Norwegian crowns (US$543.2 million), half of them to Norwegian Air Shuttle. Conditions include raising money from commercial banks and the equity market.
Finland, which owns a 56 percent stake in Finnair, said that it would guarantee a 600 million euro (US$644 million) loan for the state carrier.
The International Air Transport Association has forecast that the industry would need up to US$200 billion of state support, piling pressure on governments facing demands from all quarters and a rapid worsening in public finances as economies slump.
“Money is very tight in most countries, so governments need to step back and be hard-nosed about any form of rescue ... but it all must come with strict conditions, or strings, attached,” aviation consultancy Endau Analytics founder Shukor Yusof said in an e-mail.
Even with financial assistance, airlines worldwide are placing thousands of workers on unpaid leave as they slash passenger capacity, deepening the shocks to local economies.
The nation’s first large-scale emergency drill to test disease prevention and control measures for a possible community transmission of COVID-19 was yesterday held in Yangbei Community (央北社區) in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) served as the drill commander, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) — who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) — and CECC advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) attended the one-and-a-half-hour operation. A total of 450 people, including city government officials, healthcare workers, military personnel and community volunteers, participated in the drill. Four scenarios were simulated, with
Apple Inc is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, chief executive officer Tim Cook has said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement late on Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect
‘EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE’: The US and Taiwan would work to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines to fight the viral pandemic, the AIT said The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday said that it would boost cooperation with Taiwan on the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The US’ de facto embassy said in a statement that it would enhance consultation and cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “Taiwan has extensive experience in the prevention of infectious diseases and its record in managing the Wuhan coronavirus has been well noted. The United States and Taiwan will share best practices and both sides will also endeavor to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines and medicine related
TOUGHER RULES: People who travel to places under warning notices risk having to pay for testing and treatment if they contract COVID-19, and having their names made public The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the travel notice for 42 countries and one area in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and northern Africa to a level 3 “warning,” and reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the global COVID-19 pandemic has changed drastically in the past few days, and the eight new cases — raising the nation’s total to 67 — were all people who had just returned to Taiwan. Case No. 60 traveled on their own to Italy, Greece and Germany; No. 61