The government yesterday implemented a level 3 “warning” travel advisory on all countries, while the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total of confirmed cases to 135.
The center also reported the nation’s second death, a man in his 80s in northern Taiwan.
The man had high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease, and despite being treated with anti-HIV and anti-malaria drugs, he died of complications due to blood poisoning, center advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said.
Photo: CNA
Among the 27 new cases, 24 had returned to Taiwan between March 6 and Wednesday from Austria, Belgium, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the US, the center said, adding that eight of them had traveled to more than one country.
The 24 people — all of whom are Taiwanese except for one American man in his 40s — break down into 15 women and nine men, with the youngest being a teenager and the oldest over 80, center data showed.
Although age is one factor affecting a person’s likelihood of contracting COVID-19, there are other factors such as personal immunity and contact history, Chang said, when asked if the hypothesis that elderly people are more likely to contract the coronavirus should be re-examined.
The remaining three cases — two women and one man — were infected locally and are the 124th, 130th and 134th cases.
The 124th case, a man in his 30s, did not travel abroad recently, but had contact with his company supervisor, who exhibited symptoms after returning from the US last week, the center said.
Two of his foreign colleagues also exhibited symptoms earlier this week and health authorities are monitoring their status, the center added.
The 130th case, a female teenager, is a classmate of the 59th and the 103rd cases in a senior-high school in northern Taiwan, it said.
The school suspended all classes from yesterday through Friday next week, the Ministry of Education has said.
The 134th case did not travel abroad recently, and relatives in the same house have so far not shown symptoms, the center said, adding that it would investigate who she came into contact with at work to clarify the source of her infection.
The level 3 advisory, which previously had been applied to 101 countries and territories, covering virtually all of Europe and Asia, has been extended to reflect the global spread of the coronavirus, including Latin America, Africa and Oceania, the center said.
The center had already mandated a 14-day home quarantine for all travelers arriving in Taiwan and a ban on the entry of foreign nationals, with some exceptions, under tightened border controls that took effect on Thursday, minimizing the effects of the new advisories.
According to CECC regulations, travelers who make unnecessary trips to an area under a level 3 advisory may not apply for the government’s NT$1,000 daily home quarantine subsidy.
Additional reporting by CNA
The nation’s first large-scale emergency drill to test disease prevention and control measures for a possible community transmission of COVID-19 was yesterday held in Yangbei Community (央北社區) in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) served as the drill commander, while Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) — who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) — and CECC advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) attended the one-and-a-half-hour operation. A total of 450 people, including city government officials, healthcare workers, military personnel and community volunteers, participated in the drill. Four scenarios were simulated, with
Apple Inc is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, chief executive officer Tim Cook has said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores. “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement late on Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect
‘EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE’: The US and Taiwan would work to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines to fight the viral pandemic, the AIT said The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) yesterday said that it would boost cooperation with Taiwan on the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The US’ de facto embassy said in a statement that it would enhance consultation and cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “Taiwan has extensive experience in the prevention of infectious diseases and its record in managing the Wuhan coronavirus has been well noted. The United States and Taiwan will share best practices and both sides will also endeavor to cooperate on the research and development of vaccines and medicine related
TOUGHER RULES: People who travel to places under warning notices risk having to pay for testing and treatment if they contract COVID-19, and having their names made public The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday raised the travel notice for 42 countries and one area in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and northern Africa to a level 3 “warning,” and reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said the global COVID-19 pandemic has changed drastically in the past few days, and the eight new cases — raising the nation’s total to 67 — were all people who had just returned to Taiwan. Case No. 60 traveled on their own to Italy, Greece and Germany; No. 61