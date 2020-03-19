Taiwan and the US are to combat the COVID-19 pandemic together, with the partnership including medicine development, contact tracing technology and the exchange of medical supplies, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a joint statement yesterday.
The statement, signed by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), said: “To further strengthen US-Taiwan consultation and cooperation on combating the COVID-19 virus, which originated in Wuhan, both sides will seek to share best practices and cooperate on a range of activities.”
Following the AIT’s statement on Sunday, which said that both sides would cooperate on developing vaccines and medicine to combat “the Wuhan coronavirus,” yesterday’s statement again highlighted the virus’ Chinese origin.
Screen grab from Tsai Ing-wen’s Facebook page
The statement also listed six areas of bilateral collaboration: research and development of rapid tests; research and development of vaccines; research and development of medicines; contact tracing techniques and technology; joint conferences with scientists and experts; and cooperation and exchanges of medical supplies and equipment.
The US has prepared for Taiwan the raw materials required to make 300,000 protective outfits, while Taiwan — when its mask supplies are stable — is to send 100,000 masks per week to the US, Wu told a news conference at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
Wu said the AIT has contacted Academia Sinica to discuss the prospect of working together.
Since late last month, Academia Sinica has announced several breakthroughs, such as developing antibodies for a rapid immune-based test kit and synthesizing the drug remdesivir, a potential candidate for treating the coronavirus.
The AIT yesterday posted a photograph on Facebook showing Christensen and Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) meeting on Tuesday, saying that they discussed the many ways in which the US and Taiwan could improve health cooperation.
“Academia Sinica’s achievements and expertise are impressive, including its development of an innovative new rapid test for COVID-19. The United States can benefit greatly from this partnership with the people of Taiwan,” the AIT wrote, adding the hashtags “RealFriendsRealProgress” and “StriveTogetherThriveTogether.”
Academia Sinica later yesterday also posted on Facebook a photograph of Liao meeting Christensen.
Academia Sinica wrote that last month, it convened its researchers and members from universities, other institutes and government bodies to form a platform to combat COVID-19, expressing the hope of maximizing research by working with the US and global partners.
Separately yesterday, European Economic and Trade Office Director Filip Grzegorzewski wrote on Twitter that “#EU and #Taiwan Academia Sinica [are] working together on the most advanced rapid tests and vaccines for #COVID. With 15-minutes reliable tests, we will defeat #coronavirus.”
