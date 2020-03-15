Virus Outbreak: Apple closing all stores outside of China due to virus

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Apple Inc is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, chief executive officer Tim Cook has said.

Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores.

“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’ transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement late on Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”

An employee informs a woman that an Apple store is closed due to the risk of COVID-19 infection in Berlin yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Apple’s online store would remain open, but office staff outside China would be working remotely if possible, Cook added.

The California-based firm has about 500 stores in 24 countries around the world.

Despite the closures, Cook said hourly workers would continue to be paid as normal.

Apple had expanded its leave policy “to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19,” including caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantine or childcare due to school closures, he said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp on Friday announced that cofounder Bill Gates has left its board of directors to devote more time to philanthropy.

The 64-year-old stopped being involved in day-to-day operations at the firm more than a decade ago, turning his attention to the foundation he launched with his wife, Melinda Gates.

Bill Gates served as chairman of Microsoft’s board of directors until early in 2014 and has now stepped away entirely, the Redmond-based tech giant said.

“It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years,” Microsoft chief executive and company veteran Satya Nadella said in a news release.

“Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges; and Microsoft and the world are better for it,” he said.

Nadella said Microsoft would continue to benefit from Bill Gates’ “technical passion and advice” in his continuing role as a technical adviser.