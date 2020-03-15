Virus Outbreak: US House passes COVID-19 aid bill

AP, WASHINGTON





The US House of Representatives early yesterday approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President Donald Trump on Friday declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional aid package.

From the Rose Garden at the White House, Trump said: “I am officially declaring a national emergency,” unleashing as much as US$50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the pandemic.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP

Trump also announced a range of executive actions, including a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with drive-through locations, as Washington tries to subdue the virus, whose spread is roiling markets, shuttering institutions and disrupting the lives of everyday Americans.

However, Trump denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available, as his administration has come under criticism for being too slow to respond.

“I don’t take responsibility at all” for the slow launch of testing, Trump said.

As the House prepared to vote late on Friday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted the hard-fought package that would provide free testing, sick pay for workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and bolstered food programs.

“We did what we said we were going to do: Put families first,” said Pelosi, flanked by US Democratic lawmakers, including many first-year legislators.

The House passed the bill after midnight on a bipartisan vote, 363-40. The bill now goes to the US Senate.

Trump’s tweet of approval instilled fresh energy in the package, all but ensuring that wary US Republicans would join with a robust vote.

The crush of late-day activity capped a tumultuous week in Washington as the fast-moving virus left ordinary Americans suddenly navigating self-quarantines, school closures and a changed way of life.

The White House was under enormous pressure, dealing with the crisis on multiple fronts as it encroached ever closer on the president.

Trump has been known to flout public health advice — and was eagerly shaking hands during the more than hour-long afternoon event — but acknowledged that he “most likely” would be tested soon after exposure to individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

The White House physician later indicated that Trump’s interactions were low-risk and that testing was not necessary.

Still, Trump said that officials do not want people taking the test unless they have certain symptoms.

“We don’t want people without symptoms to go and do that test,” Trump said. “It’s totally unnecessary.”

Trump also took a number of other actions to bolster energy markets, ease the financial burden for Americans with student loans and give medical professionals additional “flexibility” in treating patients during the public health crisis.

“Through a very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the threat of the virus,” Trump said.

Central to the aid package from the US Congress, which builds on an emergency US$8.3 billion measure approved last week, are the free testing, sick pay and family leave provisions.