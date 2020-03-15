The US House of Representatives early yesterday approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the COVID-19 pandemic.
US President Donald Trump on Friday declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional aid package.
From the Rose Garden at the White House, Trump said: “I am officially declaring a national emergency,” unleashing as much as US$50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the pandemic.
Photo: AFP
Trump also announced a range of executive actions, including a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with drive-through locations, as Washington tries to subdue the virus, whose spread is roiling markets, shuttering institutions and disrupting the lives of everyday Americans.
However, Trump denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available, as his administration has come under criticism for being too slow to respond.
“I don’t take responsibility at all” for the slow launch of testing, Trump said.
As the House prepared to vote late on Friday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted the hard-fought package that would provide free testing, sick pay for workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and bolstered food programs.
“We did what we said we were going to do: Put families first,” said Pelosi, flanked by US Democratic lawmakers, including many first-year legislators.
The House passed the bill after midnight on a bipartisan vote, 363-40. The bill now goes to the US Senate.
Trump’s tweet of approval instilled fresh energy in the package, all but ensuring that wary US Republicans would join with a robust vote.
The crush of late-day activity capped a tumultuous week in Washington as the fast-moving virus left ordinary Americans suddenly navigating self-quarantines, school closures and a changed way of life.
The White House was under enormous pressure, dealing with the crisis on multiple fronts as it encroached ever closer on the president.
Trump has been known to flout public health advice — and was eagerly shaking hands during the more than hour-long afternoon event — but acknowledged that he “most likely” would be tested soon after exposure to individuals who have tested positive for the virus.
The White House physician later indicated that Trump’s interactions were low-risk and that testing was not necessary.
Still, Trump said that officials do not want people taking the test unless they have certain symptoms.
“We don’t want people without symptoms to go and do that test,” Trump said. “It’s totally unnecessary.”
Trump also took a number of other actions to bolster energy markets, ease the financial burden for Americans with student loans and give medical professionals additional “flexibility” in treating patients during the public health crisis.
“Through a very collective action and shared sacrifice, national determination, we will overcome the threat of the virus,” Trump said.
Central to the aid package from the US Congress, which builds on an emergency US$8.3 billion measure approved last week, are the free testing, sick pay and family leave provisions.
The New York Mets are to give away 500 Mets jerseys emblazoned with “Taiwan” and “No. 1” during their 16th annual Taiwan Day on Aug. 29, a representative of the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said. Mets Asian Development & Services account executive Wayne Wang (王偉成) said the August promotion would be the first time an MLB team has given away Taiwan-themed jerseys and the first time since 2014 the Mets would have giveaways for fans on Taiwan Day. Only the first 500 people who buy tickets for the home game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field through the
HOME IS BETTER: Given that 29 countries have more COVID-19 cases than Taiwan, people should avoid unnecessary travel abroad, Chen Shih-chung said Taiwan reported no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said that DNA sequencing on the woman who is the nation’s 39th case indicated that she had contracted the virus during a trip to Egypt. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, encouraged Taiwanese to avoid unnecessary travel abroad, saying that the global COVID-19 situation is still concerning, as confirmed cases have been reported in 94 nations, including a total of 7,751 people in Asia, excluding China; 9,365 in Europe and 6,127 in the Middle East. “The center will continue to pay
Academia Sinica yesterday denied a claim by the Chinese media that China deserved credit for the institute’s development of a rapid screening reagent for COVID-19. “China has nothing to do with the success,” Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) said in response to media queries, adding that Taiwan on its own merit synthesized monoclonal antibodies that can identify the protein of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The institute would soon collaborate with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, private companies and research bodies to quickly verify and mass produce the reagent and start clinical trials, Liao said. Lawmakers at a meeting of the
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday that it is testing an online system for buying masks using National Health Insurance (NHI) cards, while no new cases of COVID-19 were reported for a third consecutive day. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, was asked to elaborate on Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) remark earlier in the day that people could be allowed to order masks online and collect them at convenience stores, and he confirmed that such a program was in the works. The system was being “pressure-tested” yesterday in a bid to prevent a crash