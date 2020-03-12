A China Airlines (中華航空) charter flight to evacuate Taiwanese stranded in China on Tuesday was delayed by Chinese authorities, who unilaterally attempted to make last-minute changes to the passenger manifest, an anonymous source said yesterday.
Just before the flight was scheduled to depart Hubei Province at 5pm, Chinese authorities attempted to add 30 passengers not on the original manifest, saying that there was “enough room in the cabin,” the source said.
They also refused to let passengers don protective clothing, saying it was “unnecessary,” the source said.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The two maneuvers caused the flight to be delayed until 9:46pm, as the Central Epidemic Command Center and other medical authorities in Taiwan refused to accept the moves, creating a four-hour stalemate, until the passengers were allowed to don protective clothing and board the aircraft, the source added.
A separate charter flight operated by China Eastern Airlines (中國東方航空) was also delayed and arrived in Taiwan at 4:08am yesterday.
Although the Chinese authorities had claimed that protective clothing was unnecessary, the China Eastern Airlines flight crew all wore protective gear, the source said, citing a Taiwanese passenger on the flight.
Despite the delays caused by the Chinese authorities not respecting Taiwan’s health and quarantine regulations, Xinhua news agency yesterday reported that the Taiwanese government was “obstructing Taiwanese from returning home,” the source said.
A Hubei official in charge of Taiwan-related issues also lambasted Taipei for not allowing the 30 additional passengers to board either flight, the source said.
The Hubei Provincial Government’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement that the Taiwanese government had rejected its suggestion that 30 people on a waiting list be allowed to fill vacant seats.
Asked about the statement, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said: “It is very important that we get the passenger list beforehand so that we can make arrangements for their isolation and quarantine, and to monitor their health, as well as settling them in quarantine centers after they return to Taiwan.”
“We did not feel safe transporting passengers who were suddenly put on the list, so we refused to let them board the airplane,” said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center.
Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that politics should neither obstruct the return of Taiwanese nor “cause a hole” in epidemic prevention efforts.
“If governments squabble at a time like this, it is only common people who get hurt. Diseases knows no borders — I hope that both sides can put aside politics and communicate effectively,” he said.
“Health knows no borders. Taking good care of the nation’s citizens is the government’s most important task,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) later wrote on Facebook, adding that there were “no political considerations” involved in the officials’ rejection of additional passengers who were not on the charter flights’ original manifests.
Additional reporting by Lee I-chia and CNA
The latest edition of US-based non-governmental organization Freedom House’s Freedom in the World report ranks Taiwan as the second-freest nation in Asia, with a total score of 93 points, the same as last year. Taiwan garnered 37 out of 40 points in political rights and 56 of 60 in civil liberties, and maintained its “free” rating, the democracy watchdog’s Web site showed. The report is to be published on Wednesday next week in Washington. It designates nations and territories as “free,” “partly free” and “not free” based on political rights and civil liberties. Taiwan was second only to Japan (96 points) in Asia
NASTY FIGHT: Washington said that the appointee, who it backed, is an effective advocate for protecting intellectual property and a leader who can forge consensus The US defeated a Chinese bid to run the UN’s World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) as Washington seeks to convince nations of the threat posed by Beijing taking a more assertive role on the global stage. The US-backed candidate, Daren Tang (鄧鴻森) of Singapore, on Wednesday won by a vote of 55-28 in Geneva, Switzerland, over Chinese candidate Wang Binying (王彬穎) among the governments voting for the leadership of the WIPO, which helps develop cross-border policies on intellectual property. While the agency is relatively obscure, the leadership fight had become a crucial battleground in the bid by US President Donald Trump’s administration
The global spread of COVID-19 has likely not yet peaked, although the situation in Taiwan is under control, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Chen is also head of the Central Epidemic Command Center. COVID-19 cases would enter peaks at different times in different nations, Chen said at a question-and-answer session, at which several legislative committees reviewed the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例). Uncertainties remain when Taiwanese return from overseas, highlighting the need for more effort to prevent additional cases in Taiwan, Chen said. Asked whether community spread would happen in
MUSICIAN’S TRAIL: The CECC said that 103 people who had close contact in Taiwan with an Australian composer who had COVID-19 had been told to enter quarantine Taiwan yesterday confirmed one additional COVID-19 case, bringing the national total to 45, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The 45th patient is a woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized in the same ward as Taiwan’s 34th novel coronavirus patient, the CECC said. She had not traveled abroad in the past few months. She was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 due to an unrelated ailment and spent time in the same ward as the other patient, although in a different room, before being discharged on Feb. 20, it said. The woman was found to have contracted the disease