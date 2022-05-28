Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda is back in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, with his first South Korean film which explores the country’s controversial practice of “drop boxes” for unwanted babies.
The movie is one of two South Korean pictures competing for the Palme d’Or along with Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, after Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite became the country’s first film to win the coveted honor in 2019. Since then, more Korean-language productions have enjoyed explosive global success, from Netflix’s Squid Game to Apple TV+’s Pachinko.
Kore-eda, who won the top prize at Cannes in 2018 for his family drama Shoplifters — about a group of Tokyo misfits and crooks who form a kind of alternative family — is back with another tale delving into similar themes.
Photo: AFP
His new South Korean-produced film Broker looks at so-called baby boxes where mothers can anonymously abandon their newborns to avoid the stigma and hardship of being a single mother in a patriarchal society.
While researching the project, the Japanese film-maker, who has been lauded for his sensitive, contemplative explorations of complex family relationships, met children at orphanages.
The youngsters, Kore-eda said, questioned whether, as unwanted babies, it would have been better not to be born.
Their question became the focus of the film, Kore-eda said.
“Baby boxes exist in Japan as well,” Kore-eda said at a press conference in Seoul earlier this month, which he attended virtually.
“I wanted to portray the journey of a group of people — some with good intentions and some with malice — with various stories surrounding a baby who was left in a baby box.”
’NATURALISTIC’
The film is a collaboration between Kore-eda and a South Korean all-star cast, including top actors Song Kang-ho (Parasite), Gang Dong-won (Peninsula) and K-pop megastar Lee Ji-eun.
“It is a massive ensemble cast — hard to think of a recent film that has had such a long list of high-profile names,” said Jason Bechervaise, a visiting professor at Korea University.
Song, 55, has long been a favorite with leading South Korean film-makers, including Bong, who he collaborated with on 2019’s Oscar-winning Parasite.
Kore-eda said Song’s previous performances were a key inspiration for Broker.
The versatile actor has played a range of characters from a repressed Catholic priest who becomes a vampire to a Joseon-era king who starves his son to death.
In Broker, Song plays a debt-ridden man who discovers an abandoned baby and volunteers to find him a new family — in exchange for money.
“Song Kang-ho is such an expressive actor, whether that is expressing tension, comedy or confusion,” said Brian Hu, a film professor at San Diego State University.
“On the other hand, Kore-eda’s work is so much more naturalistic, often treating professional actors as he might non-professional ones,” he said. “So this is not just a clash across cultures, but also across cinematic styles.”
METICULOUS AND CALCULATED
Kore-eda has defied geopolitical tension to build strong relationships with top South Korean talent, even visiting the Busan International Film Festival in 2019 during a trade war.
At the time, he said Japan and South Korea — which have a long, complex history — could “solve and overcome political problems” through solidarity.
“Kore-eda is obviously a much-admired film-maker so he is able to attract such talent,” Bechervaise said. “It’s interesting that he has come to Korea to make his next film despite frosty ties.”
Song said he had expected “meticulous and calculated” direction from Kore-eda, partly based on his own preconceived ideas about Japanese artists.
“But he really respected us and brought out our certain emotions in such a way that was really free, comfortable and inexhaustible.”
Actress and K-pop star Lee — also known as IU — plays the young mother who abandons her newborn.
One of the most successful K-pop artists of her generation, the 28-year-old received rave reviews for her performance in 2018 television drama series My Mister, where she played a heavily indebted young woman.
Kore-eda said he watched the series during the pandemic and was moved to tears by her performance, which made him decide to offer her the Broker role.
May 23 to May 29 After holding out for seven years, more than 250 Yunlin-based resistance fighters were finally persuaded to surrender in six separate ceremonies on May 25, 1902. The Japanese had subdued most of the Han Taiwanese within six months of their arrival in 1895, but intermittent unrest continued — in Yunlin, the Tieguoshan (鐵國山) guerillas caused the new regime much headache through at least 1901. These surrender ceremonies were common and usually conducted peacefully, but the Japanese had different plans for these troublemakers. Once the event concluded, they gunned down every single attendee with machine guns. Only Chien Shui-shou
The toll rolls on. A gunman walks into a place where humans are peacefully gathering and slaughters them for a militantly-avowed racially-based nationalism, presented in a long manifesto. We are quickly told that the gunman was mentally ill. Obviously — who but a madman could do such a thing? The newspapers dust off one of their “education of a killer” pieces, change the names and run another 1,200 words useful only to those cultivating such killers. The latest of these attacks, on Taiwanese churchgoers in Laguna, California, has spurred much discussion of the long record of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) violence
Household appliances contain plastic components. Medical devices made of sterile plastic, such as disposable syringes and plasma bags, are indispensable to 21st-century healthcare. By preventing bruising and contamination, plastic packaging reduces food waste. Plastic cups and dishes are less fragile than ceramic tableware. PVC pipes and window frames have made house-building cheaper. But not everyone who benefits from this wonder material knows that plastics production requires huge amounts of energy, most of which is generated by burning fossil fuels. Plastics plants are also a source of harmful pollutants including benzene. Nor do all consumers appreciate the extent to which plastic
Tourism is a lopsided industry in most countries, and Taiwan is no exception. On some days, certain places are packed out with visitors, while others hardly ever see an excursionist. It’s probably true to say that tourism is even more uneven in Changhua County than in other counties or municipalities. Almost everyone has toured the famous temples and old streets of Lukang (鹿港), but how many readers of the Taipei Times have set foot in Jhutang (竹塘) or Sijhou (溪州), rural townships on the north bank of the Jhuoshuei River (濁水溪)? Not many people live in Jhutang — fewer than 14,600