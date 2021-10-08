One of the ursine elders of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is now a four-time champion of chunk.
Otis, a brown bear estimated to be 24 to 26 years old, was crowned on Tuesday as the winner of Katmai’s annual Fat Bear Week. He came out on top in an online competition pitting 12 large, salmon-chomping bears against one another.
Otis wound up besting the other finalist, a chocolate-brown male known as Walker, in the final round of voting.
Photo: Reuters
“The portly patriarch of paunch persevered to pulverize the Baron of Beardonkadonk,” the park said in its Twitter announcement.
Fat Bear Week, a joint project of the park and its nonprofit partners, the Katmai Conservancy and the media organization explore.org, has become an Internet sensation.
Wildlife fans submitted votes in a playoff-style competition featuring photographs and video of the bears feasting at a waterfall site on the salmon-rich Brooks River. Explore.org’s “bear cam” captured live footage of the bear action at Brooks Falls.
Otis, thanks to his longevity, is a Fat Bear institution.
First documented at the falls in 2001, Otis was the inaugural Fat Bear champion, winning in 2014 when the event was held on a single day. He also took the 2016 and 2017 titles. The Katmai Conservancy has named a fundraising project after him; last year, the Otis Fund raised more than US$230,000 for Katmai research, education and bear-protection projects.
In his old age, Otis can no longer compete with the younger and stronger bears for prime fishing spots, according to park officials. Two of his canine teeth are missing, and the others are worn.
But when it comes to salmon, Otis is deceptively canny, according to explore.org’s Web site.
“While Otis occasionally appears to be napping or not paying attention, most of the time he’s focused on the water, and he experiences a relatively high salmon catch as a result,” the Web site says.
Katmai sprawls over four million acres on the Alaska Peninsula in the southwestern part of the state. The park is home to about 2,200 brown bears that can grow to 1,000 pounds or more. The bears are fattened by salmon swimming in from Bristol Bay, site of the world’s biggest salmon runs.
The bears need their girth because they can lose a third of their weight during their winter hibernation, park officials said.
Even with Fat Bear Week over, park officials said on Twitter that Otis “is still chowing down.”
Oct. 04 to Oct.10 The first China Airlines plane without an Republic of China (ROC) flag on its tail took flight from Taiwan on Oct 7, 1995. In place of the red, white and blue banner were today’s pink, ink brush-style plum blossoms; the change was reportedly made so that the airline could keep flying to Hong Kong after the 1997 handover to China. There was no problem with the carrier’s name and flag when it was founded in 1959, but things changed in the early 1990s when Beijing had become powerful enough to exert international pressure against Taiwan’s planes flying
I’d like to marry my girlfriend, a Filipino migrant worker, and have her move in with me as my wife. In most countries this would be a matter of paperwork. In Taiwan it’s not possible. A few weeks ago I set off for the immigration office in Taichung’s Fongyuan District (豐原) to ask how to switch my girlfriend’s foreign laborer visa to a relative visa after we got married. We can easily marry in Taiwan — in that respect Taiwan is the sanest place I have ever been. We just have to show up at the local household registration office
Amis musician Putad Pihay almost drowned in the Pacific Ocean 10 years ago when a strong undercurrent carried her far from the shore. The lead singer of the Golden Melody-winning band Outlet Drift (漂流出口) was swimming with her brother and cousin after a night of partying, and she thinks that they were punished because they didn’t respect the ocean. “Only then did I truly recognize the power of mother nature, and how small humans are,” she says. She channels this experience, as well as matrilineal cultural transmission and environmental erosion, into the song Pinagsanga (“nature”), which was created in collaboration
All that’s left of the Yoshino Shinto Shrine are a stele and the ruined bases of three stone lanterns. In place now is an arts village promoting Hakka and Aboriginal culture, a wet market and the Qingfeng City God Temple (慶豐城隍廟), which was established in 2005. The overlay of cultures underscores the tempestuous history of this part of Jian Township (吉安) in Hualien County, which saw the removal of the original Amis inhabitants after the Cikasuan Incident of 1908 and the establishment of Taiwan’s first government-sponsored Japanese immigrant village of Yoshino in 1910. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) destroyed the shrine