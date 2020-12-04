The sequel to the highly influential 2013 documentary Twelve Nights (十 二夜) probably won’t have as much impact or emotional sway as its predecessor, even though the issues it tackles are arguably more relevant and urgent.
Shot almost entirely in a government shelter from the perspective of the dogs, Twelve Nights was meant to shock the public so as to draw attention to the plight of stray animals.
With big-name author and filmmaker Giddens Ko (柯景騰), better known as Jiu Ba Dao (九把刀) attached as producer, the documentary’s title referred to a law, since changed, that allowed shelters to euthanize animals if they were not claimed or adopted within 12 days of public notice. It grossed NT$62 million in box office sales as awareness soared, which eventually led to the government enacting no-kill legislation for shelter animals in 2015. The euthanasia ban took effect in February 2017.
Photo courtesy of Activator Marketing Company
Given the situation today, it’s clear that Taiwan was unprepared for this hastily pushed through change. In fact, the adoption rate dropped that year (perhaps since people were no longer worried about animals being put down) and shelters became horribly overcrowded, while irresponsible owners continued to abandon their pets. Puppy mills remained an issue, and owners not spaying or neutering their dogs also contributed to the large number of strays. Proper pet ownership education remained lacking.
Raye, the director, faced criticism after the first film for just showing the plight of the animals without explaining the difficulties and challenges faced by the shelter workers and animal welfare activists. This sequel feels like a redemption of sorts, as it actively addresses all the aforementioned problems and follows the humans who dedicate their lives to solving them. Going “back to day zero” in this sense, means returning to the root of the issue.
Raye captured the public’s attention last time by pulling at their heartstrings. This time she clearly and systematically explains the various issues, and how they can be resolved. As she says in an interview: “There’s no need to show scary images to the audience this time.”
Photo courtesy of Activator Marketing Company
Crowdfunded by 4,941 donors and shot over three years, this is arguably a much more ambitious venture as Raye travels across Taiwan examining the situation of various shelters, following sterilization advocates as well as trap, neuter and release workers, and attending animal education workshops for children. She also travels to the US, Japan and Austria to see how they operate their shelters and educate the public on proper pet ownership behavior.
The film takes on a comparatively light-hearted tone as we see extremely dedicated staff waiting for hours in camouflage to capture an unspayed dog, volunteers trying hard to reign in their emotions while negotiating with obstinate owners and passionate educators who have children roleplay as strays. Foreign and Taiwanese experts are shown discussing the situation at forums, and the conclusion seems to be that it just takes time and effort for societal change to happen. The euthanasia ban was not a miracle cure but just the beginning, and this sequel strives to reinforce that idea.
There are still poignant scenes of sad-looking stray puppies and dogs in overcrowded shelter cages throughout the film, as well as owners who say things like they wouldn’t abandon their pooch “as long as it is healthy” — but this emotional fodder is toned down for more amusing or eye-opening situations set to upbeat music. It’s definitely not as riveting as the first film, but it’s still interesting and illuminating even to someone who is familiar with the issues. Plus, it still has the big name support with renowned director Wu Nien-jen (吳念真) providing the narration and veteran crooner Michael Wong (光良) providing the theme song pro bono.
Perhaps most importantly, there’s a glimmer of hope with items such as the completion of the state-of-the-art, bright and welcoming Houli Animal Shelter in Taichung, set to open at the end of the year, as well as the ongoing innovative educational programs at Kaohsiung’s Yanchao Animal Shelter.
Hopefully the film can bank on the success of its predecessor and attract more than just people already concerned about animal rights. It will surely not generate as much hype, but that’s not what society needs. It needs more people to comprehensively understand the problem and act on that understanding.
Twelve Nights 2: Back to Day Zero (十二夜2：回到第零天)
Directed by Raye
Language: Mandarin and Taiwanese with Chinese and English subtitles
Running time: 93 minutes
Taiwan release: In theaters
I sat down this week for a chat with Taiwan Internet stalwart T. H. Schee (徐子涵, @scheeinfo on Twitter). Schee’s career for the last two decades has been focused on Internet and public policy in Taiwan. At 24, in 2002, Schee became project manager at Yam.com for blogs. Since then he has been involved in the digital transformation of Taiwan, consulting for and participating on government, academic and private organizations and panels. He has built up a reputation for his work on the intersection of Internet and public policy. Schee was invited to a UN expert council in 2011 based
Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 The Hunan Braves (湖南勇) are famous for their ferocity in combat. It’s said that while defending Taiwan against the French during the 1884 Battle of Tamsui, they would rush back to the battlefield immediately after having their wounds treated. The combined forces of Qing Dynasty troops, irregular warriors like the Braves as well as local resistance fighters eventually fended off the French in a shocking victory. The Hunan Braves, who belonged to the Zhuosheng Battalion (擢勝營) under Qing Dynasty general Sun Kai-hua (孫開華), himself a native of Hunan, were no strangers to Taiwan. They first arrived in
“Think of your bike as your child,” says Tsai Shih-chiang (蔡士強), “because you have to pay a half fare to take it with you on the train.” Tsai doesn’t have any children; no human ones at least. He has four bicycles. His current favorite is his trail bike because, after giving up triathlons, his favorite cycling is off-road. And since Taipei, where Tsai lives, is not great for trail riding, his weekends usually start and finish with a train journey to Yilan and back. Or Hsinchu. Or Taichung or further afield. TRAINS ... And, as Tsai says, the Taiwan Railways Administration
Sasadre is a born performer. The energetic septuagenarian from the Aboriginal Paiwan community dandyishly presents himself with a scarf tastefully tied around his neck and a laurel adorning his crown — made from a plant I’m too distracted by his schtick to ask the name of. We are in the mountains of Taitung County, and Sasadre has been tasked to teach us about his community’s traditional slate houses and agricultural practices. He does so with panache. For the 60 minutes we are at the settlement, Sasadre variously scolds our party for using a hunter’s knife incorrectly, encourages us to dig up