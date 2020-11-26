COVID-19 has been racking the world, and there’s hardly a person alive who doesn’t want to see 2020 in the rear view mirror.
Taiwan of course has proven to be an island of safety during this epidemic. In appreciation of that as well as giving 2020 an early send off, Brandon Thompson, Adoga, and Taipei Next have prepared a fitting music fest, “Forget 2020” or in the vernacular, “F#ck 2020.”
It’s a late-night-early-morning festival where you’ll hear some 30 vocalists and musicians performing many of your favorite songs from the past two decades. Expect hits from the rise of Bruno, Slim, Bieber, Hova, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. It’s four hours of live music all inside the massive tent at Maji Square.
Photo courtesy of Mark Imperial Belangel
In acknowledging Taiwan’s healthcare and vigilance in protecting against the virus, all are invited to both celebrate Taiwan as well as having only one more month of this awful year!
“In celebrating the human spirit and Taiwan, this is for all those around the world who can’t raise a glass and dance to live music along with friends,” Brandon says. “We live in one of the safest, greatest countries in the world. We love you Taiwan.”
Slawed Sticktrix, in charge of sound and lights, echoes that: “It’ll be a night of entertainment, hoping for better days to come.”
Photo courtesy of Timothy Hsieh
As for sultry singer Risa Suyu, “It’s a show that will literally defy 2020 in all its craziness, bringing all kinds of people together to celebrate the music and life that Taiwan is able to give us.”
Finally singer Tony Quander fills it out, “The upcoming show is full of amazing talent that has always brought versatile styles and sounds to the audience. It takes so much to keep a crowd jumping and shaking through so many genres of music, but I expect nothing less. This event will host the most fun moments of these past decades for us all to vibe to.”
Forget 2020 will take place rain or shine. Food and drink vendors are available; no drinks can be brought in.
Body temperature will be taken at the gate; sign in names and a phone number required; all Central Epic Command Center regulations will be followed. Masks are encouraged.
WHAT: Forget 2020
WHEN: Tomorrow from 10 pm to 3am
WHERE: Maji Square Big White Tent, next to Yuanshan MRT Station on the Red Line
ADMISSION:Presale tickets are NT$350 and NT$500 at gate; available at www.accupass.com/go/F2020
One often hears that the people of Taiwan are 98 percent Han, a complicated cultural term that is often used to imply a certain genetic relationship as well. Yet among the pre-1949 population of Taiwan, roughly 45 percent are descended from immigrants from Quanzhou (泉州) in China. Who might these people be? In medieval times Quanzhou was one of the world’s greatest ports, a melting pot of peoples from India and northeast, southeast and central Asia, along with Han and other peoples we now identify as “Chinese.” Merchants from Quanzhou competed in the southeast Asian textile trade, shipping cottons from India
NOV. 23 to NOV. 29 Japanese researchers initially thought that the Saisiyat Aborigines’ Pasta’ay festival was a New Year celebration. A drawing of a Saisiyat man dancing with a kirakil, a ceremonial headdress used during the Pasta’ay, appeared in a 1906 issue of Record of Taiwan’s Customs, where the author noted that it “represented reverence to their ancestral spirits.” Ten years would pass before the Temporary Taiwan Old Customs Investigation Committee published the earliest description of the ceremony. “The Pasta’ay is held to worship the Ta’ay people, who were a diminutive race living in the caves of the Maiparai Mountains,” the
“Easy-peasy,” you’re probably saying, “I should have done this years ago.” Such are the joys of riding with a strong wind at your back, which, at this time of year, should be pushing you southwestwards for a second successive day, like a 19th-century clipper racing to deliver Queen Victoria’s favorite Oriental Beauty tea (東方美人) from New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) to London. Enjoy it while it lasts. The Tourism Bureau’s handbook Cycling Around Taiwan sends you off down Provincial Highway 61, which is about as exciting as it sounds. In any case, you’ll have plenty of time in days to
Red brick has been a key feature of Taiwan’s built environment since the 1895-1945 period of Japanese rule. The elegance of several colonial-era landmarks — including the Red House (西門紅樓) in Taipei’s Ximending and Kaohsiung’s Wude Hall (高雄武德殿), also known as Takao Butokuden — derives in large part from the use of red bricks in conjunction with concrete. Possibly the oldest red-brick building standing in Taiwan is Oxford College (牛津學堂). Commissioned by George Mackay, a Presbyterian missionary from Canada, it was completed in 1882. It’s now a museum on the campus of Aletheia University (真理大學), in a neighborhood dotted with