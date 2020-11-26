Giving 2020 the big kiss off

Forget 2020 brings together 30 performers, food and drink tomorrow at Taipei’s Maji Square

By Jerome Keating / Contributing reporter





COVID-19 has been racking the world, and there’s hardly a person alive who doesn’t want to see 2020 in the rear view mirror.

Taiwan of course has proven to be an island of safety during this epidemic. In appreciation of that as well as giving 2020 an early send off, Brandon Thompson, Adoga, and Taipei Next have prepared a fitting music fest, “Forget 2020” or in the vernacular, “F#ck 2020.”

It’s a late-night-early-morning festival where you’ll hear some 30 vocalists and musicians performing many of your favorite songs from the past two decades. Expect hits from the rise of Bruno, Slim, Bieber, Hova, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. It’s four hours of live music all inside the massive tent at Maji Square.

Risa Suyu will perform tomorrow as part of Forget 2020 at Taipei’s Maji Square, next to the Yuanshan MRT. Photo courtesy of Mark Imperial Belangel

In acknowledging Taiwan’s healthcare and vigilance in protecting against the virus, all are invited to both celebrate Taiwan as well as having only one more month of this awful year!

“In celebrating the human spirit and Taiwan, this is for all those around the world who can’t raise a glass and dance to live music along with friends,” Brandon says. “We live in one of the safest, greatest countries in the world. We love you Taiwan.”

Slawed Sticktrix, in charge of sound and lights, echoes that: “It’ll be a night of entertainment, hoping for better days to come.”

Tony Quander will perform tomorrow as part of Forget 2020 at Taipei’s Maji Square, next to the Yuanshan MRT. Photo courtesy of Timothy Hsieh

As for sultry singer Risa Suyu, “It’s a show that will literally defy 2020 in all its craziness, bringing all kinds of people together to celebrate the music and life that Taiwan is able to give us.”

Finally singer Tony Quander fills it out, “The upcoming show is full of amazing talent that has always brought versatile styles and sounds to the audience. It takes so much to keep a crowd jumping and shaking through so many genres of music, but I expect nothing less. This event will host the most fun moments of these past decades for us all to vibe to.”

Forget 2020 will take place rain or shine. Food and drink vendors are available; no drinks can be brought in.

Body temperature will be taken at the gate; sign in names and a phone number required; all Central Epic Command Center regulations will be followed. Masks are encouraged.