The final Olympics of the Cold War era took place in what remains as the standoff’s last frontier 32 years later. The two weeks of events during the sweaty summer of 1988 had an impact that reached far beyond sports and influenced the shaping of South Korea as the nation it is today.
Following decades of post-war rebuilding and struggles against military dictatorships, South Korea saw the games as an international coming-out party.
Only the second ever Summer Olympics to be held in Asia after the 1964 Games in Tokyo, more than 8,000 athletes from a then-record 159 countries competed.
Photo: AP
It became the last Olympics for Communist powerhouses Soviet Union and East Germany, which the South Korean hosts were elated to bring on board after they had boycotted the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.
There was an abundance of star power that generated huge buzz, highlighted by a showdown between Carl Lewis of the US and Ben Johnson of Canada in the men’s 100-meter sprint.
The massive preparations for the Games gave Seoul a dramatic face-lift, with the construction of new roads, bridges and subway lines, the emergence of massive sports complex and huge public parks alongside the Han River, and the remaking of old commercial districts where towering concrete buildings rose above the rubble of old shops and offices.
But the Olympics also had a dark side. The preparations also included ruthless house clearings that removed hundreds of thousands of residents from their homes in slums and low-income settlements, which the country’s military leaders saw as crucial in beautifying the city for foreign visitors.
In a separate attempt to “purify” urban environments of vagrants, the government ordered nationwide police roundups that resulted in thousands — including homeless and disabled people, as well as children — being snatched off the streets and detained at facilities where many were abused.
Army general Chun Doo-hwan’s regime had apparently hoped that staging the Olympics would help legitimize his rule and divert public attention away from his bloody suppression of pro-democracy protests that left hundreds of people dead in the southern city of Gwangju in May 1980. But his government eventually bowed to popular pressure and accepted free presidential elections in the summer of 1987.
The buildup to the Games was also clouded by a belligerent North Korea, which the South blamed for the bombing of a South Korean passenger jet that killed all 115 aboard in December 1987. Seoul saw the attack as an attempt to scare away Olympic athletes and visitors. The North, which at one point demanded to co-host the Olympics, boycotted the Seoul Games.
At the tracks, stadiums and pools, the accomplishments of athletes were often overshadowed by major scandals and controversies.
In the 100-meter final, Johnson beat Lewis comfortably with a world record time of 9.79 seconds, only to have his gold taken away two days later after lab officials revealed he had tested positive for an anabolic steroid. The first Olympic megastar to be disqualified for performance enhancing drugs, Johnson’s case shocked the world and raised public awareness about a growing doping problem in sports.
In boxing, the sport’s future all-time great Roy Jones Jr of the US lost a 3-2 decision to South Korea’s Park Si-hun in the men’s light middleweight final despite clearly out-punching him for three rounds, an outcome that drew jeers even from the South Korean-heavy crowd.
Another boxing controversy involved a bantamweight fight between South Korea’s Byun Jong-il and Bulgaria’s Alexander Hristov. After Hristov was announced the winner, South Korean boxing officials and coaches stormed to the ring and threw punches, kicks and a chair toward referee Kevin Walker of New Zealand, who avoided serious injury but fled the country hours later.
The Soviet Union dominated the medal table with 55 golds, followed by East Germany and the US, which won 37 and 36 golds respectively. The South Koreans came in at a surprising fourth after winning 12 golds.
East German swimmer Kristin Otto led all athletes with six gold medals. American swimmer Matt Biondi won seven medals, including five golds.
South Korea touted the Seoul Olympics as an overall success and continued a shopping spree of mega-sporting events. The country shared the 2002 soccer World Cup with Japan before holding the 2018 Winter Olympics in the sleepy ski resort town of Pyeongchang.
After sitting out the Seoul Games, North Korea sent hundreds of athletes, officials and artists to Pyeongchang, including the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, who conveyed his desires for a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
The Korean leaders ended up meeting and agreed to send combined teams to the now-delayed Tokyo Summer Games and pursue a joint bid for the 2032 Olympics.
Such commitment now looks all but dead after a quick deterioration in inter-Korean relations amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
North Korea has severed virtually all cooperation with the South and blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory in June, following months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and restart joint economic projects that would help the North’s broken economy.
Chen Wang-shi (陳罔市) doesn’t know where to go if she is forced to move. The 78-year-old Chen is an active “sea woman” (海女) in Taiwan’s easternmost fishing village of Makang (馬崗) in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮). When the waves are calm, she ventures out to forage for algae, oysters and other edible marine morsels. She lives alone in the village, as her children have moved to the cities for work, returning for weekends and festivals. “I cannot get used to living in Taipei, and I feel very uncomfortable if I don’t go out to the ocean to forage. I
Your body is floating in a warm, blue bath, neither sinking nor rising. Sunlight shimmers on the white sand below as a sea turtle drifts by. You feel your heart beating slowly and a profound sense of calm floods your mind. The figures floating at the surface seem distant, as if from a different world. Down here, there is just you, your mind, your body, and the water. In this calm, timeless moment, you have glimpsed infinity... you are freediving. The next time you find yourself on Siaoliouciou (小琉球), or on Green Island (綠島), or at any number of popular snorkeling
Aug. 17 to Aug. 23 Ms Liu (劉) had a lot to be sorry about over the years. She was rude to her parents, feuded with coworkers and often succumbed to greed. So when Chiayi’s Cheng Huang Temple (城隍廟) started offering “cangue processions” (夯枷) in 2014 at end of Ghost Month, Liu immediately signed up, she told the Liberty Times (Taipei Times’ sister newspaper). A cangue is a large wooden board that was fitted around a criminal’s neck, a practise dating back to antiquity. Some included holes for arms. During the Qing Dynasty, a cangue could weight up to 40kg, and prisoners
Back in the 1950s, the lifeguards of Bondi Beach, Sydney, were not only charged with rescuing surfers and scanning for sharks. In their role as “beach inspectors” they were also responsible for ensuring that swimsuits conformed to New South Wales state regulations. At least 7.6cm of fabric was required over the thigh, no navels were to be exposed and shoulder straps had to be “sturdy.” One of the best-known beach inspectors was Aubrey Laidlaw, who had already laid down the law when the first bikini debuted on the beach in 1946. By the turn of the 1960s, the “Bikini Wars” were