Livening up sport without fans is a challenge for competitions returning after the coronavirus, and organizers have tried several ways to make empty stadiums more appealing.
After South Korean football club FC Seoul was accused of placing sex dolls in the stands, AFP Sport looks at some of the innovations:
TAIWAN’S ROBOT DRUMMERS
Photo: AFP
Sport took a surreal twist when Taiwan’s baseball league started last month, with robots providing live music as they drummed in the stands. In what could have been a scene from Star Wars, a group of robots — some wearing wigs — banged drums for Rakuten Monkeys’ opening game. Mannequins wearing team colors were placed around the stadium, along with cardboard cut-outs of fans, media and players’ family members.
GERMANY’S CROWD SOURCING
Cardboard cut-outs have been a popular way to fill empty seats, but German football club Borussia Moenchengladbach took the idea a step further and gave fans the chance to have life-sized images of themselves in the stands. Thousands of people have taken up the offer, where they pay 19 euros to have their image placed in the Borussia-Park stadium.
“The campaign organizers are regularly overrun with orders — we can hardly keep up trying to install them all,” fan representative Thomas Weinmann told the Bundesliga Web site.
SOUTH KOREA’S PIPED NOISE
The sound of tinny, recorded cheering has replaced the spine-tingling roar of the crowd in some stadiums. In South Korea’s K-League, recordings of popular chants have echoed around the country’s empty football venues, some of which hosted games at the 2002 World Cup. Meanwhile, TV viewers of Australian Rules football will hear pre-recorded crowd noises laid over the match footage when games return next month.
“We’ve had a number of different trials and consulted a number of people, including from the movie business, just to get it right,” Lewis Martin, managing director of broadcaster Channel Seven, told AFL.com.au.
APP-LAUSE
Meanwhile, software developers have launched an app, MyApplause, which allows fans to create crowd noise from their homes.
Users can choose from cheering, clapping, chanting and whistling, and the resulting noise is played over the stadium loudspeakers and the spectators’ home sound systems. Team-specific logos and chants are available.
South Korean baseball has also taken a high-tech approach with fans beamed onto a stadium big screen as they watch the game online.
BASEBALL BARBECUE
Baseball cheerleaders in Taiwan have been carrying out live interactions with fans from the stadiums, chatting and broadcasting dance routines over their mobile phones. One cheerleader even cooked and ate a barbecue while sitting in the stands, while streaming herself on the Internet.
Taiwan’s baseball league has enjoyed unaccustomed popularity during the coronavirus, with millions of sport-deprived fans watching English-language commentaries from overseas.
“We’ve talked about the food, the people, the way we’ve treated COVID-19 and the way we’ve contained it — it’s just been amazing exposure for Taiwan,” said English-language commentator Wayne McNeill.
‘SEX DOLLS’
But by far the most attention has been generated by South Korea’s FC Seoul, who were accused of putting sex dolls in their seats after mannequins advertising adult toys appeared at their match on Sunday.
FC Seoul denied the figures, reportedly provided by a distributor who offered them for free, were sex toys.
“We are sincerely sorry for causing deep concern to fans,” said a statement from the club, which is facing disciplinary proceedings.
MAY 18 to MAY 24 If you wanted a smoke in 1947, you would likely choose “Bananas,” the filterless, state-produced cigarette that made up for 86 percent of total sales that year. Or you might hit up one of the ubiquitous contraband vendors and pray not to be caught by the armed Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Monopoly Bureau (TTL) agents. These are the agents whose mistreatment of a Taiwanese elderly lady suspected of selling illegal cigarettes triggered the 228 Incident, an anti-government uprising that was violently suppressed. Their Japanese predecessors seemed to be even more brutal.
Digging at archaeological sites around the UK has been brought to a shuddering halt by the coronavirus, but research being undertaken from home by a group of amateurs is helping to redraw the map of the south-west of Britain in Roman times. Volunteers poring over detailed aerial surveys of the borderlands between Cornwall and Devon spotted telltale signs of dozens of previously unknown settlements and miles of roads linking Roman forts. The project suggests areas including Bodmin Moor, in Cornwall, and Dartmoor, in Devon, were much more populous than previously had been thought. So far, less than a tenth of the material available
Home to some 400 galleries and an estimated 8,000 artists, Berlin has long aspired to be what its politicians call the cultural capital of Europe. Yet in the coming year, thousands of works by artists including Joseph Beuys, Louise Bourgeois, Bruce Nauman and Gerhard Richter are set to vanish from its galleries, as the city debates what lengths it should go to protect art collectors from the sharp edge of a property boom. Last month, the Hamburger Bahnhof museum for contemporary art announced that Switzerland-based Friedrich Christian Flick would withdraw his collection of 2,500 modern artworks and take them back to Zurich
Virtual reality tours have replaced flag-waving rallies as Palestinians facing COVID-19 restrictions create digital spaces to lament the loss of their physical homeland in 1948. Cellphone apps and Zoom video chats are among the other online tools Palestinians are using to mark the Nakba, or “Catastrophe,” when they and their descendants were forced from their villages or fled in the war that surrounded Israel’s creation. The Nakba was marked yesterday — the day after Israel’s Independence Day in the Western calendar. Last year Israeli troops wounded nearly 50 Palestinians during Nakba protests, but rallies were cancelled this year. In the West Bank, Palestinian