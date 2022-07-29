Growth depletes Huashan joy
The Huashan Cultural and Creative Industries Park, also known as the Huashan 1914 Creative Park, or sometimes just Huashan, occupies a large stretch of land in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山). The park is a popular spot for Taipei residents to visit on their days off, as well as being one of Taiwan’s classic cultural and creative locations.
Apart from the bewildering range of exhibitions and activities that take place there, Huashan’s biggest attractions are the broad plaza that lies in front of the historic buildings and the grassy plain that lies behind them.
In these wide-open spaces, children can run around, let off steam and play to their hearts’ content.
As most people know, the Huashan of today includes a variety of historic structures that are officially listed among Taipei’s cultural assets. Some of the buildings belonged to the former Taipei Wine Factory, originally built by a private company, and later operated by the Monopoly Bureau of the Taiwan Governor-General’s Office under Japanese rule, and by its successor under the Republic of China government.
Another part of the Huashan complex is the former factory of Japan Camphor Co’s Taihoku Branch, and an adjacent area used to be the railway system’s Huashan Freight Station.
However, what many people might not know is that Huashan is about to see some big changes. The area adjacent to the western edge of Huashan park’s grassy plain is destined to become a huge complex known as the Huashan Judicial Park, which will incorporate the Taiwan High Court and Taipei District Court.
This edifice will reportedly consist of five floors below ground and nine floors above. Meanwhile, the area in front of Huashan Park is the planned construction site for a large building called Huashan 2.0. Do we in the 21st century still equate progress with erecting tall buildings, and do we believe that 2.0 will be better than the previous version?
Let us recall how Huashan came to be preserved in the first place.
In 1997, the Golden Bough Theater (金枝演社) performed a stage play at Huashan, but police arrested some of the organizers on a charge of “occupying state land.”
In the wake of that incident, negotiations took place between the Taiwan Provincial Government’s Office of Culture and the Monopoly Bureau, as a result of which the bureau commissioned the culture office to manage and maintain the site for three years starting from 1999.
This arrangement marked the official birth of modern-day Huashan as a creative venue for artists, performers and nonprofit groups. This was the original purpose for which Huashan was established.
More than 20 years later, the Ministry of Culture came up with a “development plan for the Huashan 2.0 cultural content business cluster” that would occupy an area of about 3,000m2.
According to a media report, design illustrations show the buildings occupying a large area, including a rooftop garden that, combined with the modernistic exterior, will surely become a new hotspot for taking photos and “checking in.”
Are we really reverting to the old idea that putting up buildings is the only way to make progress and breathe life into cultural heritage? So what if the buildings occupy a large area?
The Huashan of my dreams is the magical Huashan where I took my children to run around and blow bubbles — a place where we could pursue a happiness of our own creation.
The big grassy plain and wide-open plaza — these are the Huashan that Taipei residents really love.
LEE TUNG-MING
Taipei
Many Shanghainese were shocked to see images of Taiwanese actor Lee Li-chun (李立群) wandering freely around Taiwan and visiting restaurants as he pleased. This shattered Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda. Just a few months ago, Lee was starving together with other people in Shanghai, including myself, during the lockdown. He learned his first lesson about how to run away from China: Keep your mouth shut and do not blame the CCP, even if you are at death’s door. Chinese citizens no longer trust the authorities, given that the draconian “zero COVID” restrictions were implemented without warning. After several residential areas in Shanghai were
The assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has drawn numerous praiseworthy responses from around the world. Nations have lauded his life, his goals and his contributions to Japan and world progress. Yet even amid the outpouring of sympathy and condolences, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) once again found cause to posture and dictate like an entitled parent figure. The first sign came when Vice President William Lai (賴清德) announced that he would visit Japan to pay his respects to Abe. Acting as if it was in charge of the guest list, Beijing let it be known that it did
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to lead a bipartisan delegation of members of the US Congress on a fact-finding trip to Asia next month, including a stopover in Taiwan, the Financial Times reported. The disclosure — unconfirmed by Pelosi, her office or the US Department of State, which would have to make the diplomatic and logistical arrangements — has nevertheless precipitated anger from China and consternation in the White House, starting with US President Joe Biden. Biden told reporters last week: “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.” China’s reaction was predictably more emphatic. Beijing’s mouthpiece,
At the annual Aspen Security Forum last week, CIA Director Bill Burns and MI6 Chief Richard Moore gave their respective opinions on the current level of threat faced by Taiwan, and revealed a subtle difference of opinion that could prove significant for Taiwan’s security. Burns played down fears that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) might take military action against Taiwan after the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress in November — when it is expected that Xi would secure a convention-busting third term as president — but added that the risk of military action increases as the decade progresses. Burns also said