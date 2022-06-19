Taiwan on Wednesday introduced a “3+4” health regime for incoming travelers, shortening the quarantine to three days followed by four days of disease self-prevention, reallowed air travelers to transit in Taiwan and raised the inbound traveler cap to 25,000 per week.
However, a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 test conducted within 48 hours of boarding the flight or proof of recovery from the virus is still required, as well as on-arrival testing.
Asked whether Taiwan would reopen its borders to tourists by August, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) earlier this month said the opening might occur earlier, but did not elaborate.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said disease prevention guidelines are being drafted for inbound travelers, which would require tourists to have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, test negative within 48 hours of boarding the flight and, in the first stage of reopening, travel in a tour group.
Taiwan imposed strict border controls in early 2020, including an entry ban on most foreign visitors and a mandatory quarantine of 14 days, which was in the past few weeks eased to 10, seven and now three days. The shortening began after an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in April caused a sharp increase in domestic case numbers.
In 2019, 11.8 million international travelers visited Taiwan, including 7.5 million foreigners, but the numbers in 2020 dropped to 1.37 million and 1.09 million respectively. Last year, they dropped further to only 140,479 and 112,410 respectively, and the tourism industry took a hard hit.
However, the easing of entry restrictions has spurred mixed feelings among the public. Many Taiwanese who live abroad have anticipated returning home more often, and many Taiwan residents wish to travel abroad sooner, while others are worried about a resurgence of COVID-19 due to incoming travelers, possibly bringing new variants.
As of Friday, the Central Epidemic Command Center had reported 48 cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in travelers who arrived in Taiwan from 17 countries. It warned that the subvariants might be more contagious, and could bypass immunity gained from previous infection and vaccination.
Some experts have reassured the public that, based on the available data, there is no indication that the subvariants cause more severe illness than the currently circulating BA.2 subvariant, and that immunity from previous infection and vaccination still protects against courses of the disease that require hospitalization and might lead to death.
While the local COVID-19 infection rate remains high, to narrow the gap between the local infection risk and the infection risk from international travelers, the government must remain vigilant for indications of BA.4 and BA.5 spreading into local communities by improving its surveillance systems.
Many countries have lifted most COVID-19 curbs, including entry restrictions. Japan, which had strict border controls in place since 2020, last week reopened to tour groups.
The government should study the development of the pandemic in Japan and use its findings as a reference for its plan to carefully reopen to tourists in the near future. It should also pay close attention to the development of next-generation COVID-19 vaccines and purchase them if they are found to be safe and effective. Moreover, it should promote booster shots to older people, who are at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, and to those who are at greater risk of infection, seeking to prepare Taiwan for future waves of the pandemic while carefully rolling back restrictions and encouraging people to live their lives as usual.
Over the weekend, a war of words broke out between Washington and Beijing at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, turning the annual powwow into less of a dialogue and more of an exchange of angry monologues. During an address to delegates at the summit on Sunday, Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) did not mince his words: “Let me make this clear: If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight. We will fight at all costs and we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for
There has been a lot of global media frenzy about Taiwan’s security in recent weeks. Experts have debated what lessons China might be drawing from Russia’s military setbacks in Ukraine. Pundits grew excited when President Biden declared in Tokyo that the United States would intervene militarily if Taiwan was attacked. Yet, below this exuberant froth, policy discussions in the United States, Asia, and Europe have remained relatively steady. I have had an opportunity to interact with senior officials and diplomats from all three of these regions in recent weeks, as well as a range of business executives. They all have unanimously
Today is the one-month anniversary of the church shooting in Laguna Woods, California. The North America Taiwanese Professors’ Association (NATPA), founded in 1980 and consisting of college professors and professionals, expresses serious concern regarding the tragic incident that targeted a Taiwanese-American congregation on May 15. We call for peace and attention to the hate crime imposed on innocent American citizens. The NATPA condemns any form of violence and the spread of China’s agenda through aggression inflicted on Taiwanese Americans. According to the Orange County sheriff, the gunman, a Chinese immigrant, was politically motivated by the hatred and violence messages promoted by
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to destruction and displacement, and has taken the lives of thousands of civilians, and yet Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to describe it as a “special military operation.” Small, but strong and determined Ukraine has admirably fought back the mighty Russian power, to the surprise of its authoritarian admirers. The West’s indirect support of Kyiv, and especially the shipment of sophisticated arms, ammunition and weaponry, has rendered the lethal power of the Russian artillery ineffective. Why did Russia invade Ukraine? How is it relevant and important to Taiwan vis-a-vis its mighty authoritarian neighbor