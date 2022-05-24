Workers in Japan should ask their bosses for a raise

Rising inflation and the weak yen are seen as a crisis, but they could provide a rare opportunity for real change in wage growth

Thanks in part to the weak yen, companies in Japan are slowly overcoming one long-held taboo and actually raising prices. Can they overcome another and lift wages, too?

An unspoken compact in Japan for much of the past few decades has been that stagnant wages are acceptable, so long as prices stay static — or even get cheaper. In a land where jobs remain largely secure, that has meant a relatively comfortable “status quo.”

With inflation figures released on Friday showing that the core consumer price index reached 2.1 percent for the first time since 2008 (except for brief surges attributable to increases in Japan’s sales tax), that agreement is in danger of falling apart. In the past few days, companies have announced higher prices on everything from bottled drinks to tempura. Producer inflation last month rose by double digits for the first time since 1980.

The twin scourges of low salaries and falling prices have been at the center of a proliferation of books in the past few years, stirring debate about the true state of Japan’s once-proud economy. Among them was last year’s Yasui Nippon (“Cheap Japan”) by Nikkei journalist Rei Nakafuji, which uses anecdotes such as the plates of ￥100 (US$0.78) conveyor-belt sushi to show Japan’s economic weakness compared with other developed nations. Binbokoku Nippon (“Impoverished Japan”), by the economic commentator Kaya Keiichi, explored similar themes.

The books demonstrate that the country’s wages — flat in real terms for decades — had helped turn Japan into a pre-COVID-19-pandemic paradise for tourists who could get cheap, enviable quality and service. The authors argue that the trend has been a disaster for the economy overall.

Like many such narratives about Japan, the hand-wringing is exaggerated. Still, in the past few months, the concept of “cheap Japan” has been under attack as inflation, lower than elsewhere but real nonetheless, has risen. (The days of ￥100 sushi appear to be limited, with popular chain Sushiro raising prices after 38 years.)

A 2 percent rise in prices is more than enough to eat into real incomes, said economist Norihiro Yamaguchi of Oxford Economics.

Despite Japan’s lower inflation, real incomes would fall faster than in many other countries with nominal wage growth expected to be marginal, he wrote.

Cost-push inflation — when the trend is driven by rising costs, rather than higher demand — could leave Japan’s workers even poorer in real terms if employers do not raise wages. So while it is possible the Bank of Japan turns out to be right and inflation proves transitory, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to correct course will have been missed should companies fail to embrace this step.

One crucial difference between the inflation in Japan and elsewhere is that price hikes here are mostly down to rising raw material costs and the yen, with none of the effects of increased wage demands seen in the US amid the “Great Resignation.”

Japan has not had such a movement, partly as it took a less severe blow from the pandemic.

While the weak yen is one cause, it also provides leaders with an opportunity. The currency is prompting manufacturers to move production back to Japan, such as the ￥100 billion electric vehicle production line Subaru plans to make, or the ￥50 billion plant for electric vehicle parts TDK is building. That is going to lift demand for workers in an already tight labor market.

Further government cajoling to boost capex and research and development investment would help, too. Wages are so cheap that Japan is attracting attention as a base for foreign companies looking to diversify Asian manufacturing away from lockdown-prone China.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, to his credit, has made wage gains a priority. In simply urging more profits to be shared with workers, he is likely to run into the same problems as his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who obtained token increases when something much larger was needed to create the “virtuous cycle” of wage rises and inflation that never materialized.

Companies must do more. It is hard to escape the impression that their large cash piles are being used more for share buybacks and dividends. These are businesses, not charities; they will only pay what they need to attract talent. Labor must also demand more. The wave of rising prices provides an opportunity for unions to make more ambitious demands, particularly as Japan corporate profits continue to surge.

Just raising wages at listed companies would not solve the country’s economic problems. Most firms are not listed, and many workers are not the full-time staff subject to these gains. Another long-term problem is the unsalaried — that is, pensioners — who are set to be squeezed without any expectation of increases.

Ultimately what is needed to fix Japan’s wage problems is root-and-branch labor market reform — an area about which Kishida has had surprisingly little to say (perhaps with one eye on upcoming elections).

Companies are understandably reluctant to give sharp pay hikes when labor laws prevent them from cutting workers loose during lean times. Employees, in turn, trade potential wage increases for guarantees of job security, and are still reluctant to change jobs.

Kishida talks frequently of public-private cooperation. If he could persuade both sides to change — for workers to take on more risk in return for sharing in greater reward, and companies to update an outdated hiring system designed for boom years — he can turn this crisis into an opportunity. The surge in inflation gives Japan’s political, business and labor leaders a rare chance to finally take decisive action on wages. Such an undertaking would be daunting — but as those sushi plates show, change does not come cheap.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg News senior editor covering Japan. He previously led the breaking news team in north Asia and was the Tokyo deputy bureau chief. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.