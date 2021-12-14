The Chinese government has often rebuked the US-led international community for trying to play the “Taiwan card.”
However, ever since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected in 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) regime has constantly exploited the “Taiwan card” for its own ends, playing it all around the world.
Cross-strait relations have always been part of US-China relations, which today have turned confrontational, with no sign of change in the foreseeable future.
The “Taiwan card” existed long before the China-US confrontation emerged, but it was hidden from view because the Chinese leaders at the time constrained themselves to varying degrees, so that Beijing would not lose face internationally.
However, Xi has drastically changed the course of China’s development, and his actions have shocked the free world while giving it a new understanding of Beijing.
US, JAPAN INTERESTS
To the surprise of everyone, Taiwan’s status has rebounded, its rise showing that Taiwan is a “core interest” of multiple countries.
Beijing has continued to make it known that Taiwan is one of China’s core interests, but the truth is that Taiwan is also a core interest of the US and Japan. If it loses Taiwan, Washington would be losing the massive Pacific Ocean, while Tokyo would be losing its key lifeline. This is an unarguable fact.
As Taiwan is their core interest, what accounts for the three countries’ different approaches?
The problem lies in that the Chinese usually talk the talk, but do not walk the walk, while the Americans and Japanese are exactly the opposite.
For the latter, not saying something does not mean not doing it, and they probably think that talk is cheap. This logic toward Taiwan has been the norm since China’s establishment of diplomatic ties with Japan in 1972 and the US in 1979. Taiwanese have been accustomed to it for years.
Unfortunately, Xi is trying to break the norm, as Beijing not only talks more than it does, but also talks much more than before.
EXPOSED
As a result of such bluffs, a number of unfinished projects and bad debts have been reported among some of the nations that joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative, exposing its actual national strength.
The Chinese government’s foolishness has also been demonstrated by its constant intrusion into Taiwan’s southwestern airspace in the past few years.
China has brought Taiwan to the table during this confrontation, thinking that it can exert pressure on the country. However, it is nothing but a misstep that creates room for the “Taiwan card.”
Western countries are now more aware of the importance of Taiwan, and have seen through the tricks being played by Xi, who has bitten off more than he can chew.
Together, they are warning Beijing about the serious consequences of political misjudgement.
It is intriguing that China has unintentionally created room for the “Taiwan card” by showing off its national strength.
More intriguingly, China would be offering a “Taiwan independence card” to the world if it attempts to annex the nation by force, and some people in Beijing should know this well.
Tzou Jiing-wen is editor-in-chief of the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper).
Translated by Eddy Chang
In 2021 China and Russia escalated their military entente, bordering on an alliance, to the point that it renders obsolete U.S. strategies for deterring a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attack against Taiwan. The United States has long carried the burden of building an evolving nuclear and conventional capability to sustain deterrence on a global basis. It is now important for Japan, Australia, Europe, Taiwan, and others — now targets for Russian and Chinese operations in the event of a Taiwan War — to consider how best to contribute new capabilities to strengthen U.S. deterrence of China and Russia. A decision by
While Taiwan still has a long way to go regarding cultural sensitivity and respecting differences, an incident last week involving discrimination against Aborigines was malicious and should not be condoned. It is even sadder to see that the offenders are students at Fu Jen Catholic University (FJU), one of the top private schools in the nation, and that not only did their hateful words not receive any mainstream media coverage, but most of them remain unapologetic. Aboriginal members of the Fu Jen Lumah Association were practicing singing outside due to a lack of space. Their late-night practice bothered some students in
A question from a lawmaker about his “personal experience” at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee prompted central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) to suggest that young people should consider renting a home until they can afford to purchase one. There is nothing wrong with Yang’s advice, but in 1993, when Yang was a 40-year-old first-time home buyer, newly constructed houses in Taipei cost NT$300,000 per ping (3.3m2), while pre-owned houses were NT$200,000 per ping. Newly constructed houses in Taipei County — now New Taipei City — cost about NT$100,000 per ping. At that time in Taiwan, the average family
The Chinese government has often rebuked the US-led international community for trying to play the “Taiwan card.” However, ever since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected in 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) regime has constantly exploited the “Taiwan card” for its own ends, playing it all around the world. Cross-strait relations have always been part of US-China relations, which today have turned confrontational, with no sign of change in the foreseeable future. The “Taiwan card” existed long before the China-US confrontation emerged, but it was hidden from view because the Chinese leaders at the time constrained themselves to varying degrees,