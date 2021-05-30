EDITORIAL: Lessons from vaccine deals

Amid a row over COVID-19 vaccine supply, Taiwan could have come under even greater pressure had it not been for statements by the US and Japan on Friday.

The arrival of 150,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses quenched what could have tipped the scale of public opinion against the US, after American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen’s controversial remarks on vaccine sharing on Wednesday.

Although the Moderna doses are just the first batch of 5.05 million doses ordered months ago, rather than additional doses shared by Washington amid an outbreak of the virus in Taiwan, their arrival shows that the US supplier can meet the agreed schedule.

Japan on Friday said it is considering sharing its AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with Taiwan, which, although the deal has not yet been finalized, demonstrates Tokyo’s willingness to help a friend in need.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in December last year said that it planned to acquire 20 million vaccine doses through three channels — 4.76 million through COVAX, 10 million from AstraZeneca and further doses through an undisclosed channel that turned out to be Moderna — and that 117,000 AstraZeneca doses would arrive in March at the earliest.

Taiwan has thus far received 870,000 vaccine doses, and 378,277 had as of Friday been administered, CECC data showed.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, has been criticized for not disclosing information on vaccine deals and accused of not working hard enough to acquire more.

Chen in February said that he had some “unspeakable” grievances over a failed acquisition of 5 million BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses, and the opaqueness of the affair led to a proliferation of rumors.

Local media reported that BioNTech’s regional distribution partner, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co, had approached many politicians of different parties, including Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), about vaccine procurements. Both mayors have reportedly refused to lobby for a deal with the Chinese firm due to its political sensitivity. On Thursday, Chen revealed at length how the deal with BioNTech failed. Although the government would have replaced “the country” with “Taiwan” in a news release announcing the purchase, as requested by BioNTech, the German firm said it would re-evaluate the signed deal and has not responded to Taiwan since, Chen said.

Given that the firm rejected a request for comment by the Central News Agency, it is impossible to know whether it felt in any way wronged by the CECC.

However, BioNTech has conveyed a crystal clear message to the world: Business is not just business, because it has to consider political factors — including how a customer refers to its nation — when selling products that are supposed to save lives.

In January, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier reportedly asked his Taiwanese counterpart, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), to persuade domestic chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, to help solve an automotive chip shortage.

Local media reported that Wang indeed approached local suppliers and in return asked Germany for help with vaccines. It is doubtful whether governments can order businesses what to do, especially as Germany is just one of many customers queuing up for Taiwanese chips.

Despite the setbacks in previous vaccine procurement negotiations, and although local cases are still increasing, Taiwan is increasingly receiving vaccines, and locally developed jabs are reported to be available soon.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Taiwanese will remember those who have offered help in their most difficult times.