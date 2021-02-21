To counter China’s increasing aggression at sea, Taiwan should improve cooperation with neighboring countries in maritime affairs management and research.
China’s new coast guard law, enacted on Feb. 1, empowers vessels to fire at foreign ships in waters claimed by Beijing, increasing its options for naval warfare. The Philippines last month said that the law would pose a “threat of war,” while Taiwan, the US and Japan have also voiced concerns, saying that China aims to increase gray-zone conflicts in the South and East China seas, especially in the waters around the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台列嶼), known as the Senkakus in Japan.
As the leading power in the Asia-Pacific region, China is a source of provocation and a hostile neighbor rather than a respectable big brother who promotes regional stability and cooperation.
At the front line of China’s aggression, Taiwan should find new ways to cooperate with its neighbors, apart from bolstering self-defense capabilities and increasing its coast guard fleet.
Broadcasting Corp of China chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), who earlier this month rejoined the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and wants to run in the 2024 presidential election, is foolish when he says that Taiwan’s coast guard should patrol the Diaoyutais to assert the nation’s sovereignty against Japan’s claim. Taiwan would appear as a rash and self-ignorant challenger. The pan-blue camp’s hostility against Japan might be understandable, considering that Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) led the KMT forces in the fight against Japanese troops in China in the 1930s and 1940s — and that compared with the former Japanese colonial government of Taiwan, he was considered an inferior ruler by many Taiwanese.
Nonetheless, as Taiwan and Japan have become partners in a wider democratic alliance — including the US — there is potential for further cooperation.
Promoting Taiwan-Japan bilateral cooperation in maritime affairs is a formidable task, as the sovereignty dispute over the Diaoyutais and the countries’ overlapping exclusive economic zones (EEZs) remain the sticking points of their relationship. Taiwan’s dispute with the Philippines over overlapping EEZs has resulted in nasty diplomatic tensions, not to mention other disputed claims in the South China Sea.
While those territorial disputes might not be solved any time soon, the government can promote collaborations in subtler ways, by supporting maritime research and talent cultivation in pertinent areas.
Taiwan signed fisheries agreements with Tokyo in 2013 and Manila in 2015, which are good starting points for jointly combating maritime crime and illegal fishing, as well as for promoting the sustainable management of natural resources.
As Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines are susceptible to typhoons, earthquakes and tsunamis, the government should also lend more support to natural science research, especially as Taiwan has launched four new research vessels since 2017.
While some forms of collaboration between Taiwan and the US Navy exist, most are maintained by individuals or institutions, and the government should explore ways to turn them into official partnerships and long-term programs.
Oceanographic findings, including hydrographical and acoustics data, are crucial for navigation safety, and the development of submarines and underwater technology. The government should find ways to integrate and employ such data, which are valuable to the nation’s maritime power.
The Ocean Affairs Council, which appears to place more emphasis on its affiliated Coast Guard Administration, should make more of an effort to cultivate professionals in research and development related to maritime law and technology.
Rather than a “diplomatic win,” the recently announced opening of a Taiwan office in Guyana proved to be a source of disappointment and displeasure. The government in Georgetown decided to halt the mutual establishment of representative offices less than 24 hours after the agreement was announced. Unsurprisingly, the “China factor” appears to have been the primary reason behind this reversal. The Guyanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs explicitly stated that the country would “continue to adhere to the one China policy” as it nixed the agreement with Taipei. Why does Guyana matter, though? International attention on this Caribbean nation of less than 1
With a new US president in the White House, Beijing might have to rethink its approach toward Taiwan following a public meeting on Feb. 10 between Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and a US Department of State official. Prior to his inauguration on Jan. 20, there was little known about what then-US president-elect Joe Biden’s China policy would be, and there were reports that Beijing had hoped to influence members of the incoming administration over Taiwan and other areas of contention. A BBC report on Dec. 3 last year cited a US intelligence official as saying that China
During a Lunar New Year’s Day visit to Xingtian Temple in Taipei, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Friday last week told reporters: “If China offers [Taiwan] a [COVID-19] vaccine, the government should not decline the offer.” Putting aside Ma’s apparent Freudian slip — referring to “China” instead of “the mainland” — and his jettisoning of convention to engage in politicking during Taiwan’s most important national holiday, Ma has once again demonstrated his involuntary “wrecking instinct.” Since his retirement, Ma has become Taiwan’s most vocal former president. Regrettably, his frequent interventions are almost always deleterious to the national interest. Perhaps the
The time when the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had a wealth of strong contenders for leadership is long gone. Two decades ago, the party’s internal structure was still rigidly hierarchical, with prominent figures promised their time at the apex of the power structure. Signs of internal fracture were seen as early as the early 1990s, when a rising star in the party, then-KMT legislator Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), started resisting the party’s plans for him. Jaw in 1993 cofounded the more overtly pro-unification New Party. KMT unity and hierarchical discipline continued to fray almost as soon as they were first put to the