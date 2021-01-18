Race for renewables burns through Europe’s forests

Wood pellets are sold as a clean alternative to coal, but campaigners say that a subsidized bioenergy boom in Europe is accelerating the climate crisis

Kalev Jarvik stands on a bald patch of land in the heart of Estonia’s Haanja nature reserve and remembers when he could walk straight from one side of the reserve to the other under a canopy of trees.

Jarvik has lived in the Haanja uplands in the southern county of Voru for more than 10 years. His closeness to the forest has shaped his life as a carpenter and the fortunes of the surrounding villages, with their handicraft traditions — a substitute for farming on the poor arable land.

Upcountry, travel literature promotes the region to city dwellers, promising its ancient woodlands as a place to rest and reinvigorate the mind.

In 2015, the Estonian government allowed what is known as clear-cutting in some parts of the Haanja nature reserve. The practice involves stripping entire areas of mature forest and removing whole tree trunks.

This relaxation of the logging rules came as international demand for Estonian wood soared — not just for furniture or construction, but because of an unlikely culprit: Europe’s renewable energy policies.

“Sometimes I can’t bear to go outside,” Jarvik said, standing by the stumps left on land stripped by the logging company Valga Puu.

The firm is a subsidiary of Graanul Invest Group, Europe’s biggest producer of wood pellets, which are burned on an industrial scale as biomass for heat and light in many of Europe’s former coal-fired power stations.

The days Jarvik is spared the sound of harvesters have become rare.

“You don’t want to leave home, because the landscape has become so impassable, it leaves you feeling anguished, but still the noise comes,” he said.

Forests cover 2 million hectares or more than half of Estonia. About 380,000 hectares of that, including the Haanja nature reserve, fall under the EU’s Natura 2000 network, which is designed to protect Europe’s forests and offer a haven to rare and threatened species.

Haanja is home to 29 protected species, including the black stork, the lesser-spotted eagle and the corncrake.

Natura-protected zones are managed under the legally binding provisions of the 1979 EU birds directive and the 1992 habitats directive.

Logging is governed by domestic laws, and Estonia permits it as long as it does not damage bogs and other special habitats, or fall within bird mating seasons.

Campaigners say that by allowing intensive clear-cutting in Natura 2000 sites, Estonia is in breach of the habitats directive and undermining the EU’s climate goals.

Siim Kuresoo of the nonprofit Estonian Fund for Nature (ELF) does not just blame the Estonian government. He said there is a direct connection between the subsidized growth in the biomass industry encouraged by EU renewable energy policies and the acceleration of unsustainable Baltic tree-felling.

“There is clear evidence that the intensification of logging is at least partly driven by higher demand for biomass for heat and power,” said a report coauthored by Kuresoo for the ELF and the Latvian Ornithological Society. “Given that over half of Estonia’s and Latvia’s wood pellet exports in 2019 went to Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK, ‘green energy’ use in those three countries contributes directly to increased logging in the two Baltic states.”

The Council of Estonian Environmental Non-government Organizations, of which the ELF is a member, has made a complaint to the European commission alleging “systematic” breaches by Estonia of its forest conservation obligations.

‘FOREST WAR’

To investigate the subsidized European pellet trade and its impact on Baltic forests, the Guardian uploaded boundary files for Estonia’s Natura 2000 zones to Global Forest Watch, an online platform for monitoring forests, and found that per-hectare tree cover loss (the removal of the tree canopy rather than outright deforestation) in these areas accelerated after 2015.

That was when the government adjusted park conservation rules to allow clear-cutting of up to one hectare at a time in some nature reserves.

Across Estonia, from 2001 to 2019, Natura 2000 areas lost more than 15,000 hectares of forest cover, an area more than twice the size of Manhattan. The past five years account for 80 percent of that loss.

Further alterations to rules in other Estonian national parks are planned.

This acceleration appears to be taking a toll on bird species, such as the black grouse, woodlark and others. Woodland birds are declining at a rate of 50,000 breeding pairs a year, according to national records.

The clearances are also damaging the ability of Baltic forests to store carbon, and could be undermining climate goals by reducing the chance for Estonia and Latvia to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

In a country where the overwhelming majority of people say they regard nature as sacred, logging has led to protests, or what the Estonian media calls the “forest war.”

Residents of Saku, a small town about 26km south of Tallinn, successfully fought to save an area of forest that was scheduled to be cut down this year by the Estonian State Forest Management Centre, which manages around half of Estonian forests.

“We convert our trees into pellets and sell them to energy plants in your countries,” said Ivar Raig, one of the Saku campaigners. “This is considered to be sustainable, but we suffer.”

FLAWED LEGISLATION

Sustainability goes to the heart of the European renewable energy debate. The drive to replace coal, one of the world’s biggest sources of carbon emissions, with cleaner sources of power, is a top priority in the fight against climate change globally.

A switch to burning wood in the form of pellets appears to offer a simple, and in theory carbon-neutral, alternative to coal-fired power stations because trees take up carbon dioxide from the air as they grow.

As long as the burned trees are replaced with new plantings, there is no net addition to the stock of carbon in the atmosphere.

However, that process of carbon take-up can take many decades, and in the furnace, burning wood releases more carbon dioxide per unit of energy than burning gas, oil or even coal.

By accelerating carbon dioxide emissions in the short term, burning wood for electricity could be fatal for states’ ability to meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global heating to well below 2°C by 2050.

Demand for woody biomass or energy from wood as an alternative to coal in power stations took off from 2009, when the first EU renewable energy directive obliged member states to source 20 percent of energy from renewable sources by last year and classified biomass energy as carbon-neutral.

A flaw in the legislation meant that woody biomass was fully categorized as renewable, even if it came not just from wood residues or waste, but from whole trees. This meant that companies could directly harvest forests for pellets — rather than making pellets from the by-products of timber cut for other uses — in the name of sustainable forest management.

As the EU moved in 2018 to double the use of renewable energy by 2030, scientists warned the European Parliament that this loophole in the sustainability criteria of the revised EU legislation would accelerate the climate crisis and devastate mature forests.

Against the competing interests of the multibillion euro biomass lobby, it went unamended.

Almost all European countries have recorded an increase in logging for energy. Nearly a quarter of the trees harvested in the EU in 2019 were for energy, up from 17 percent in 2000.

Biomass, of which wood from forests is the main source, makes up almost 60 percent of the EU’s renewable energy supply, more than solar and wind combined, and a vast cross-border industry has emerged to meet this demand.

Taxpayer subsidies are driving much of the growth in this trade.

From 2008 to 2018, subsidies for biomass, of which wood is the main source, among 27 European nations increased by 143 percent.

In the UK, government support for biomass projects is expected to total more than ￡13 billion (US$17.67 million) by 2027 — the date at which current subsidy agreements expire, according to the climate think tank Ember.

‘THE PELLET KING’

When Raul Kirjanen founded Graanul Invest in 2003, it was just him and his computer in a small office. By 2005, the company had opened its first factory in Imavere, Estonia, compressing sawdust and the waste wood from other processes into tiny pellets that could be bagged up and shipped overseas for burning in everything from domestic heaters to vast power plants to generate electricity.

Today, the European wood pellet trade is booming. Graanul Invest is the second-biggest wood pellet maker in the world and Kirjanen is one of the richest people in the Baltics, where the Estonian press call him “the pellet king.”

In 2019, the company manufactured 2.5 million tonnes of pellets, up from 1.8 million tonnes the previous year, across its plants in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the US.

Every month tens of thousands of tonnes of wood pellets leave the port of Riga to cross the North Sea on Graanul Invest’s vessel, the MV Imavere.

Much of this cargo is bound for the port of Immingham, where it is transported to UK power stations, including Drax, which has converted four of its six units from coal to biomass since 2013 and is the world’s largest biomass burning plant.

The UK accounts for more than a third of Graanul’s annual revenue. Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy are also target markets.

Electricity production from wood pellets would not be financially sustainable without public subsidies: the British government paid Drax the equivalent of 2.4 million euros (US$2.9 million) per day in 2019.

Drax is set to have received more than 11.2 billion euros from the UK government since its conversion to biomass in 2012 until subsidies run out in 2027, researchers from Ember have calculated.

The UK is now the biggest subsidizer of bioenergy in Europe, spending more than ￡1.9 billion in 2019, primarily to pay for burning imported wood at Drax, according to research by the Natural Resources Defense Council and Cut Carbon Not Forests.

The UK is no longer bound by EU renewable energy targets post-Brexit, but has set a new target of cutting emissions by 68 percent by 2030 and is committed to the EU goal of net-zero carbon by 2050.

Other European governments are following suit.

In the Netherlands, the government has promised energy companies RWE, Uniper and Onyx (formerly Engie) more than 3.5 billion euros in subsidies to use biomass, making the country one of the biggest importers of wood pellets in Europe.

Campaigners are anxiously watching Germany, where Onyx Power, a subsidiary of the US hedge fund Riverstone, is examining the possibility of converting coal plants to biomass.

“Biomass only exists at the scale that it does because of subsidies,” said Duncan Brack, associate fellow at the London-based think tank Chatham House. “We’re effectively paying to increase carbon emissions in the atmosphere, which is an absurd use of public money.”

The 2009 EU renewable energy directive triggered a raft of subsidies for renewable power generation, Brack said.

“But since then, solar and wind have really crashed in price. Now is the time to stop subsidizing biomass,” he said.

“There’s huge infrastructure employing people and spending money, all based on subsidies,” said Michael Norton of the European Academies’ Science Advisory Council. “The original simplistic idea of bioenergy from sustainable forestry suddenly blossomed into an industry achieving the opposite of what it was meant to do.”

SHORT LIFESPAN

In November 2020, the Guardian visited the Haanja nature park to verify the accelerated felling suggested by satellite data.

Traveling south through the park, reporters passed small villages made up of wooden houses, wide black lakes and cows grazing in pastures. Near Vakari village, their van took a left, passing wetlands surrounded by birch trees, and turned on to a stretch of road in a clearing.

It was as if someone had carefully cut out rectangles of forest. A sign said the plot was owned by Valga Puu.

Since 2016, more than 100 hectares of forest in the Haanja park have been felled on land owned by Graanul Invest Group, a significant increase over the previous five years, when less than 20 hectares was felled, Global Forest Watch said.

An analysis of high-resolution Google satellite images corroborated its data.

Graanul Invest collects 84 percent of its wood by clear-cutting, according to its 2019 sustainability report.

“Clear-cutting is the main harvesting method in Estonia that allows us to renew forests the fastest way,” the company said. “Most trees in Estonia have quite a short lifespan and harvesting and planting a forest sublot as a whole means that all young trees will be at the same age and can start to grow together.”

In practice, the method means leaving mostly stumps in the harvested patch. In the nature reserve, a few trees stand sentinel, part of Graanul Invest’s efforts to maintain biodiversity.

The forest portfolio owned by Graanul Invest and its subsidiaries spans 55,000 hectares across Estonia and Latvia and 12 percent of this is land protected under conservation programs such as Natura 2000.

Graanul has been able to accelerate tree-felling on the protected lands because Estonia’s Nature Conservation Act divides it into three zones: strict nature reserve, conservation zone, and limited management or buffer zone.

Human intervention is prohibited in the first two; limited economic activities by landowners, including logging, are allowed in the buffer zones. Clear-cutting in buffer zones must still comply with the EU habitats directive.

Graanul Invest said the adjustment of the rules since 2015 has not changed how much its forest management companies cut down, but makes them “more efficient.”

The company also says their forest management companies do not directly harvest wood to be turned into pellets.

“The main target is to harvest high-quality logs for sawmills or [the] plywood industry, then to pulp mills. Only material that is not suitable for other industries comes to pellet production,” a spokesperson said.

Official literature from its logging subsidiary Valga Puu tells a different story.

“Our goals for 2020 are related to the supply of Graanul Invest plants,” the company said in its latest annual report.

When asked about the report, Valga Puu CEO Andres Olesk said: “Not the best wording.”

However, 40 percent of the wood that Graanul Invest harvests on this land comes from whole trees deemed not straight enough or the right size, for uses such as furniture or construction. This “low-quality wood,” as it is called in the trade, is crushed and turned into wood pellets.

Harvesting old and poorly managed forests can increase the ability of the forest to hold carbon and improve the habitat for small birds and mammals, the European Commission said.

This could be the case in Estonia, where much of the woodland grew naturally 70 years ago on farmland left behind by Estonians who were killed or deported from rural areas during World War II.

“The share of low-quality timber in Estonian forests has always been high due to the fact that during the Soviet era the forests were not managed at all,” said Marku Lamp, deputy secretary general of the Estonian Ministry of the Environment. “This has in some ways been an opportunity to sell the low-quality stock.”

Almuth Ernsting of climate activist group Biofuelwatch said the term “low-quality wood” is based on economic considerations only, as it “takes no account of the ecological, climate or cultural value of the trees.”

Robert Matthews, a UK climate scientist whose team carried out some of the research underpinning the revised EU Renewable Energy Directive, describes the idea of low-quality wood as “the sting in the tail.”

“What is low-quality wood? It’s almost like a get out of jail free card,” he said.

CARBON DEBT

On paper, Estonia’s forest stock seems to be stable and even slightly increasing, according to Estonia’s Forest Resources Assessment. On the ground, felled areas have been replanted with small spruces, which count toward forest area, even though the young trees will take decades to absorb the same amount of carbon as the old felled trees.

These “temporarily unstocked or recently regenerated” forests have increased more than 20 percent since 2010, the assessment data showed, with serious consequences for the capacity of Estonian land to store carbon.

As a result, the Estonian land-use sector, which includes forestry, is expected to switch from being a carbon sink to an emitter of carbon by 2030, according to Estonia’s National Energy and Climate report — the same year by which, under the EU’s updated Renewable Energy Directive, Europe must have increased its energy from renewable sources to 32 percent.

Graanul Invest replanted 1.5 million trees in 2019, its annual report said.

Birch, a deciduous tree, is the dominant species across the 55,000 hectares in the company’s portfolio, but Graanul Invest replants 1.7 times more coniferous types such as spruce, a fast-growing species that the company says can “improve the carbon sequestration capability” of forests.

Even so, it takes years for these tiny spruces to grow large enough to extract or sequester the carbon that is emitted by cutting them down — a problem known as carbon debt.

It takes decades or even centuries for whole trees, unlike corn or other biomass crops, to regrow, said Massimiliano Patierno, an environmental engineer at the International Institute of Law and Environment.

“If we count a period of, say, 40 years, in which the new trees have canceled the carbon debt, then yes, that biomass can be seen as carbon-neutral,” he said. “But if we consider a very short period of time, it is likely that the carbon debt will not be canceled.”

Mary Booth at the Partnership for Policy Integrity said that if the wood or forestry residues burned for electricity were instead left to decompose on the soil, they would emit carbon dioxide more gradually.

“The accumulated net impact of such emissions likewise speeds warming,” she said.

The latest felling in the Natura 2000 part of the Haanja nature park took place in a forest that was 70 years old and home to a number of different species, Kuresoo said.

Experts hold that generally, the more diverse the forest, the greater the variety of animals and plants it can host.

“The vegetation that was there before protected the soil from being eroded,” said Ziga Malek, assistant professor in land use and ecosystem dynamics at Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam.

Clear-cutting is allowed in Natura 2000 areas as long as it does not conflict with local conservation rules, Malek added.

“In this case it would mean minimum disturbance, which this is not,” he said.

Replanted forests can provide climate benefits, but they cannot fully replace the lost forest ecosystem, he added.

Altering the forest type can also affect the amount of carbon stored in the ground.

Mature and closer-to-natural forests sequester more carbon in the long run, due to a healthier ground biomass, Malek said.

“Even if the clear-cut area is planted with one fast-growing species, it will not be as effective in terms of carbon sink as the more nature-like forest would in the long term,” he said.

Kirjanen said his company is not doing anything out of the ordinary.

In an e-mail, he said that the “awesome” Estonian timber industry is the largest employer in rural areas because it has been able to grow and compete internationally.

Almost all of Europe’s existing forests are the result of “forest management” of a similar kind, he said.

“If we want our forests to be like this in the future, they must be managed,” he added. “Many protected areas in national parks are seminatural communities, and without maintenance, conservation values often disappear.”

‘A FAIRY TALE’

There are signs that the EU intends to tighten the rules around what wood can be harvested as renewable energy.

An expert group convened by the European Commission recommended that biomass should be considered sustainable only if it comes from feedstocks listed in an annex of the renewable energy directive, including bark and sawdust, and “pre-commercial forest thinnings,” apart from sawn logs.

Graanul Invest said that if there is demand for wood as in other fields, it makes sense to use the waste material from forestry and the wood industry for useful applications — including energy.

Scientists and campaigners say that there is simply not enough time to cut down trees for energy production to meet climate goals.

“The urgency has completely changed in the last 15 years,” Norton said. “We don’t have until 2070 — emissions have to come down sooner. Biomass that increases carbon emissions in the next 10 to 30 years is not compatible with climate change policy.”

Back in the Haanja nature park, Kuresoo said it would take many decades for the trees that have been felled to date to grow back to their former size.

“This idea of carbon neutrality is a fairy tale,” he said. “Climate change is already happening. We should be planting trees instead of taking them down.”