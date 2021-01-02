Not long ago, someone made a petition on the government’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform asking that the start and end hours of junior and senior-high schools be changed to 9:30am and 5pm.
The petitioner said that the new schedule would shorten the long school day and keep students from dozing off in class, hampering their learning.
Within just a few days of the posting, the number of cosigners reached above the threshold for a motion, but of course the government is unlikely to pass it.
Three years ago, someone proposed that Taiwan follow the US and Europe by shortening the school day to six hours, from 9am to 3pm.
The Ministry of Education said: “If school hours were reduced, the total number of class hours would be insufficient, and there would be less time for student activities during breaks.”
The new motion proposes a school day of 9:30am to 5pm, for a total of 7.5 hours. Removing the self study session before the first class and the elective eighth class — the “tutoring course,” which high schools cannot force students to take — would still leave enough class hours to meet the new curriculum guidelines.
Schools simply need to fine tune their daily schedules.
Revising the hours would solve the problem of tests being scheduled on Monday to Friday mornings during the self study sessions — despite the ministry telling schools not to do it — and the problem of students being unfairly labeled by teachers when they skip the eighth class — despite the ministry telling schools not to force them to take the tutoring course.
Unfortunately, the person who proposed the motion failed to strengthen their argument with these two points. Instead, they merely said that students might feel drowsier going to school earlier — probably an insufficiently strong rationale for changing the current hours.
Students mainly feel drowsy in the morning because they went to bed late the night before. This could result from staying up too late to study, because there is too much homework. If that is the case, the issue to be discussed is whether schools are giving students too much homework or too many tests, rather than changing the school hours.
If students are tired because they needed to attend cram school after regular school hours, the issue to be discussed is why parents are sending their children to cram school every day, adding to their exhaustion after having spent nine hours at regular school.
If students are exhausted because of excessive cellphone use, resulting in poor time management and lack of sleep, then they should reflect on their own behavior rather than discuss changing the school hours.
Considering things from the students’ perspective, many student are undeniably exhausted because of their busy schedules on and off campus — the multitude of tests, the volume of homework and the many hurdles of college admission.
Although the government is unlikely to pass the motion to change the school day to 9:30am to 5pm, student exhaustion caused by long school hours is an undeniable fact. Perhaps exhaustion due to overwork is what the government should tackle first.
Bob Chiu is a junior-high school teacher.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Taiwan, under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and the United States under President Donald Trump, have started a long overdue buildup of defensive capabilities to deter military aggression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship. The problem is that developmental and funding timelines dictate that the balance of these planned capabilities, assuming they are continued by successor governments, will not be deployed to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan until the mid-2020s. This then raises the essential question: can Taiwan and the United States win the “Taiwan Interregnum,” the period from now until there is a far more favorable balance of power
Whenever a new resident takes over the White House — or the majority party in the US Congress changes or the China hawks in the US overshadow the doves or the China doves take over the roost — concerned Taiwanese media start asking the question: “If China one day takes military action against Taiwan, would the US fight for Taiwan?” The US has long adopted a position of strategic ambiguity on the matter, refusing to give a definitive “yes” or “no.” This strategic ambiguity in the background coupled with China’s obvious military ambitions and four years of US President Donald Trump directly
There is a palpable sense of change in an international dynamic that directly and existentially concerns Taiwan. This was highlighted by the news that the US’ Taiwan Assurance Act has been signed into law by outgoing US President Donald Trump. The legislation, which builds on the US’ Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, calls for backing Taiwan’s defense capabilities and participation in international organizations. The word “assurance” in the title is important, as it addresses a major concern in Taiwan: the implications of the US’ long-standing stance of “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to the nation. Trump’s anything-but-ambiguous approach to China
Difficult as it is for many to accept, the US and China are emphatically locked in an ideological and existential geostrategic confrontation. Denial is no longer an option. The long-simmering competition, ignored or dismissed by every administration until US President Donald Trump’s, will produce one of two outcomes: either a fundamental and irreversible diminution of the US’ world status, ie, strategic retreat, or a revolutionary change in communist China’s system of government, ie, regime change. The third alternative — which can no longer be dismissed as unthinkable given the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hostile trajectory — is a calamitous war