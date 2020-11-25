In the middle of this month there were three suicides in five days at National Taiwan University (NTU). This has led many people to start talking about the difficulties faced by so-called “top university students,” which generally refers to students attending the “top universities” of NTU, National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), National Chiao Tung University, National Chengchi University (NCCU) and National Cheng Kung University.
Many people have also been saying that the “label of success” should not be given to these “top universities,” because such labels are among the things that put students under undue pressure.
However, just a few days earlier, seven universities — NCCU, Huafan University, Shih Hsin University, China University of Technology, Jinwen University of Science and Technology, Tungnan University and the National Taiwan College of Performing Arts — announced a plan to form a “Wenshan alliance.”
The announcement has been hotly debated on online campus forums, and many of the posts and comments show how disdainful and prejudiced some “top university students” are with regards to other universities.
This is not the first time there has been such a reaction. In 2016, when National Hsinchu University of Education (NHUE) merged with NTHU, there were many NTHU students who mocked NHUE as a “degree mill” and said that NHUE was harvesting NTHU’s accomplishments and academic record.
It is true that labels such as “success,” “excellence” and “distinction” are among the things that cause pressure and pain for students, but the incidents show that these labels are also often what makes so-called “top university students” confident in treating others with contempt.
Maybe these tragic suicides will lead people to reconsider the existing system of competing to go on to ever-higher levels of education, and conventional Chinese family culture.
However, people cannot call themselves innocent unless they honestly ask themselves whether they have ever been smug about these labels and felt that they are superior to students in other “degree mills.”
When society says that studying is the most important thing and everything else is inferior, how much anxiety and pressure comes from the idea that “I do not want to lose my status of being worshiped by others” and “I do not want to become the kind of person I look down on”?
Yet suicide has never been a rarity at private universities.
However, if three people were to die in five days at a private university, it would only be talked about on forums about ghosts and the supernatural. The media and the public would not devote so many words of concern or discuss the troubles faced by students at “degree mills.”
As the saying goes, no snowflake is innocent when an avalanche strikes. Every one of us is in some way responsible for the pain caused by academic records and expectations.
One of the preconditions for not being restricted by the “successful” label is to stop looking down on others as “failures.” If you cannot peel off the labels you have stuck on other people, how can you expect others to peel off the labels that are stuck on you?
Huang Tzu-ning is a student in Chinese Culture University’s Department of Chinese Literature.
Translated by Julian Clegg
In a recent interview with commentator Hugh Hewitt, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dropped a bomb. It was simple, direct and succinct, and it was one that has been long overdue. When Hewitt asked him about Taiwan, Pompeo wasted no words. He stressed how important it is “to get the language right.” Then, with no further comment, he went on to say: “Taiwan has not been a part of China.” In that one brief statement, Pompeo blew the US’ longstanding, official, 75-year-old “undecided” position on Taiwan out of the water and definitely put the US on a new track. There was more. In doing
I think it is fair to say there is a widespread sigh of relief among many Americans — particularly those of us focused on foreign policy — that the chaotic and unpredictable Trump years will soon be over. Mr. Trump brought little real knowledge or experience to his foreign policy, and it showed. He also — in my humble opinion — did not err on the side of expertise in his choice of top foreign policy officials. Nor was he particularly open to listening to advice. All in all a poor set of traits for overseeing the complex foreign policy
After more than eight years of talks, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed on Nov. 15, combining the individual free-trade agreements signed between ASEAN member states on the one hand, and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand on the other. Under the leadership of ASEAN and China, most observers did not expect the RCEP to provide a high degree of openness, and the announced agreement lives up to these expectations, containing few surprises. All products covered by the RCEP tariff reductions are agricultural and industrial products, but reductions of agricultural product tariffs are very limited, for example covering
On Nov. 14, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) commented on the nation’s low birthrate, claiming that young people would surely have children if only they married first, and that the low marriage rate among young people is the cause of the rapid aging of Taiwan’s society. The Taipei City Government therefore proposed to offer subsidies to couples willing to marry. Ko’s comment stirred up a great deal of protest. As a sociology student, I would like to remind the mayor that his remarks not only decontextualized the population aging issue, but also oversimplified the low birthrate problem. First, a look at systemic