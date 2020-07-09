KMT offers some comic relief in the legislature

By Ku Pang-yu 顧邦猷





It seems that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus has finally learned how to discharge its duties as a diligent and conscientious opposition party.

On Sunday last week, KMT legislators barricaded themselves inside the Legislative Yuan’s main chamber in protest against the government’s nomination of former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu (陳菊) to head the Control Yuan.

The lawmakers appeared fortified with an unshakeable will. They chanted in unison: “We won’t end the occupation until we achieve our goal.”

The public watched in trepidation and said: “These fellas look serious.”

“But, hold on a minute — how come there’s no air-conditioning? It’s getting really stuffy in here,” soon sounded from the legislative chamber.

Emulating the tactics of the 2014 Sunflower movement, KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) went outside to speak to the press.

The occupation had no time limit — the longer the better, Lin said, but added: Ideally it would last three days and three nights.

Oh, and by the way, would the government mind turning on the lights and air-conditioning? Lin asked, adding that pan-blue camp legislators would otherwise need to leave the legislative chamber.

After the torment of a hot and stuffy night, on Monday morning last week, power was finally restored. As the lights flickered back on, glorious waves of mechanically cooled air soothed the fevered brows of KMT legislators.

Then at noon, after a grand total of 19 hours, the occupation ended and KMT legislators were munching their boxed lunches.

When Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) announced that he would convene a cross-party discussion, KMT lawmakers interrupted him by banging water bottles on desks and shouting slogans to indicate their strong opposition.

What a sight to behold: The awe-inspiring righteousness of the KMT lawmakers will doubtless inspire generations to come.

Contrast the KMT’s tokenistic occupation with the Sunflower movement, which was a true grassroots movement initiated by student activists and civic groups. During their occupation of the Executive Yuan in 2014, the protesters managed to hold out for almost 23 days without water or electricity and under pressure from the far superior strength of the police. All supplies to keep them going were donated by members of the public. After the occupation, 17 people were arrested and charged, such as Dennis Wei (魏揚), who received a four-month jail sentence.

The Sunflower movement fills the pages of history books, while the KMT’s occupation might be nothing more than a footnote. What about their demands?

After enjoying the air- conditioning, wolfing down their lunches, crushing scores of water bottles and achieving wall-to-wall media coverage with their spirited performance, what did they achieve? Rather embarrassingly, it seems precious little.

Aside from a posse of hardcore KMT supporters outside the Legislative Yuan, wider public support was conspicuous in its absence.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has promised that the occupation was “just the beginning.”

Excellent. Please organize a similar occupation, preferably one for each legislative session. Your comically inept political stunts will greatly add to the gaiety of the nation. Keep up the good work.

Ku Pang-yu is a resident of Miaoli County

Translated by Edward Jones