EDITORIAL: Nation must stay vigilant

Although only three new cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday — all of them imported — the domestic situation over the next two weeks is still worrisome, especially amid a lack of common sense demonstrated by people who flocked to the nation’s tourist hotspots during the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday. This happened just days after the government announced social distancing guidelines and started implementing stricter measures regarding public transportation.

The government has done a stellar job so far of containing the virus, and Taiwan is one of the few places in the world where people are not locked down and suffering from cabin fever.

The nation’s accomplishments have repeatedly been lauded in the international media — even making it to CNN’s front page on Sunday — which boosts Taiwan’s international profile and should be celebrated.

However, all of this seems to have led to a false sense of security both on the government’s and the public’s part.

Although the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan remains relatively low, there has been a steady flow of domestic infections; and while there is no need to panic, such lack of fear amid a global crisis is alarming, as the virus rages on.

The government seems to have placed a great deal of trust in the public to follow the rules and has been reluctant to lay down the law like other countries have done.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said before the holiday that he was reluctant to tell people not to travel, adding that it is a good thing to go out and relax as long as people followed social distancing rules or wore masks.

He cited Taiwan’s low number of cluster infections and people who had returned from abroad being under self-quarantine as reasons for not ordering people to stay at home.

Chen added that domestic travel is still considered safe and that there was no need to be overly anxious.

The government does not want people to panic, but perhaps it could have changed its tone to reflect the severity of the situation, as some took its lax stance to heart and completely forgot that there is a pandemic.

Those who visited certain hotspots nationwide are being asked to monitor their health for 14 days. This includes informing their employers or schools of their travel history. However, local Chinese-language media have already reported about a couple allegedly lying to teachers at their child’s preschool about their travels during the holiday.

It is up to people to keep Taiwan the safe place it has been since the outbreak began — and not just those who traveled during the holiday; everyone should remain vigilant and practice social distancing.

Taiwanese still have the luxury to go outside and live their lives — those who think that disease prevention rules are cumbersome should think of the rest of the world under lockdown.

A total lockdown seems unlikely here, but the government’s tone is starting to change. Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has hinted that the nation might restrict domestic travel for the next long weekend if people do not follow the rules over the next two weeks. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that the government does not plan on canceling the May 1 long weekend “as long as people remain self-disciplined.”

Taiwanese need to remain vigilant and alert in the coming weeks, and be thankful for the freedom that they enjoy, instead of abusing it.