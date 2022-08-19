Dumpling restaurant chain Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) is to introduce measures to stop losses at unprofitable outlets if they fail to improve next quarter, the company said on Wednesday.
Bafang Yunji also runs pork rice restaurant chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨), boxed meal restaurant chain Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋) in Taiwan and China.
The company said it is considering shutting down coffee shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), which it acquired in 2020, and other outlets that incur losses.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
The COVID-19 pandemic affected Dante, especially during a level 3 COVID-19 alert last year and a prolonged outbreak of the disease this year, and operations remain disappointing after adjustments, Bafang Yunji told an investors’ conference.
DANTE CLOSURE?
“It is possible that we, after conducting a full review of affiliated businesses, choose to close Dante outlets and call the investment a failure,” the company said, adding that transformation efforts proved unsuccessful.
Takeout services at Dante generated less than 5 percent of the company’s overall revenue, rendering the chain a heavy financial drag, it said.
There are 41 Dante outlets across Taiwan — 18 franchised outlets and 23 directly owned stores, corporate data showed.
The closure plan would extend to unprofitable dumpling outlets in China, where strict COVID-19 controls are hurting sales without a solution in sight, the company said.
It might be better to exit the market to curb losses, the company said, adding that it would re-evaluate investment opportunities after the pandemic eases further.
Bafang Yunji declined to comment on whether it is planning to sell the Dante brand.
However, it said that it intends to expand its operation in overseas markets, including by opening new dumpling outlets in the US.
Revenue at the firm’s local dumpling restaurants grew more than 10 percent in the first seven months of the year, it said.
Bafang Yunji share gained 1.9 percent to NT$160.5 in Taipei trading yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
POTENTIAL SETBACK: Although Chinese chip designers and foundry firms already have US EDA software, they might be unable to update those programs under new US rules The US’ latest ban on advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software exports to China might hinder Chinese chip companies from accessing advanced semiconductor technology, as they attempt to upgrade to 3-nanometer processes in the next three to five years, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday announced bans on EDA tools for gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET), a new-generation semiconductor technology that US chipmaker Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co from South Korea are adopting to make 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. The bureau in a statement said that gate-all-around field-effect transistor
WIDENING THE FIELD: Human resources managers must drop prejudices regarding gender, appearance and age to find the best candidates, Micro Technology said The job market for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry remained tight this quarter, as hiring activity slowed from a record high last quarter, a survey released yesterday by online human resource firm 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed. Ongoing labor shortages have prompted local semiconductor firms to recruit more women and foreigners in Taiwan and in Southeast Asia, the job bank said. The talent gap in the first quarter reached 35,000 people per month, a surge of 39.8 percent from the same period last year, as the contactless economy and digital transformation shore up demand for semiconductors, 104 Job Bank said in its annual report
POSITIVE CULTURE: Pursuing 12-inch wafers earlier than peers helped TSMC lead the industry, said a former executive, whose main regret was working for SMIC in China Corporate culture at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is what made the chipmaker a leading player in the global industry, a former executive said in an interview with California’s Computer History Museum. “One of the really important reasons that TSMC succeeded” is the culture at the firm, where “if equipment went down at two o’clock in the morning, we just called an equipment engineer,” and the worker would not complain, said former TSMC joint chief operating officer Chiang Shan-yi (蔣尚義). “We didn’t really do anything special, anything great, but we didn’t make any major mistakes,” when compared with competitors, such
Cloud computing equipment company Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), which counts Meta Platforms Inc as one of its key customers, is boosting capacity expansion in Malaysia through a new investment of about NT$1.94 billion (US$64.7 million), it said yesterday in a statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The investment, which aims to help the company with business development and strategic arrangements, would be made through subsidiary Wiwynn Technology Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd to build a new factory, Wiwynn said in the filing. The announcement came about one-and-a-half months after the company started phase II of its new server printed circuit board assembly (PCBA)