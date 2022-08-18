PlayNitride debuts today on Taiwan Innovation Board

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





PlayNitride Inc (錼創科技), which supplies chip carriers for micro LED and various micro LED products, is to debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s Taiwan Innovation Board today — making it the first company to trade on the new board, which was launched in July last year.

The Cayman Islands-registed company applied for the local listing in February and obtained regulatory approval in April.

The exchange has encouraged start-ups to list on the new board regardless of their profit performance as it focuses more on their market potential.

PlayNitride Inc chairman Charles Li poses for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Wei-chieh, Taipei Times

PlayNitride posted a net loss of NT$1.21 billion (US$40.36 million) last year, or losses per share of NT$14.14. It posted losses per share of NT$1.17 in the first quarter, company data showed.

In the first seven months of this year, its cumulative revenue reached NT$220 million, up 255 percent from a year earlier.

“Our revenue for the first seven months has surpassed that for the whole of last year, and we expect the momentum to continue in the following years,” the Chinese-

language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister publication) quoted PlayNitride chairman Charles Li (李允立) as saying at a media briefing in Taipei yesterday.

Li is positive about the outlook for micro LEDs, which can be used in more innovative fields such as automotive displays and augmented reality devices, he said.

PlayNitride mainly produces six-inch micro LEDs and manufactures 1,500 to 2,000 units monthly, he added.

Li said the company might still be in the red this year, but is expected to turn a profit next year at the earliest.