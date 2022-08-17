Profit at TWSE-listed firms increases 24.55 percent

SHIPPING BOOST: Combined revenue at semiconductor companies expanded 27.2% due to increased demand, while the transportation sector reported a 60% sales bump

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The combined pretax profit of Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)-listed firms grew 24.55 percent year-on-year to NT$2.31 trillion (US$77.02 billion) in the first half of this year, with the semiconductor, shipping and electronic components sectors contributing the most, the exchange said yesterday.

In the first six months of the year, the 853 listed companies — excluding 34 financial firms and two companies that did not submit second-quarter financial reports, Chung Fu Tex-International Co (中福) and Roo Hsing Co (如興) — reported combined revenue of NT$18.14 trillion, up 14.21 percent from a year earlier, the TWSE said.

The combined revenue of semiconductor companies expanded 27.2 percent to NT$2.41 trillion due to increased demand for 5G products, high-performance computing devices and automotive chips, it said.

People are reflected in an electronic stock board at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei on Aug. 5. Photo: CNA

Large-cap companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) topped the list in terms of revenue, the exchange said, adding that small-cap firms also posted bigger increases in first-half revenue.

IC designer Faraday Technology Corp’s (智原) revenue in the first six months grew 103 percent to NT$6.57 billion and Winway Technology Co (穎崴科技), which provides semiconductor testing interfaces, reported that revenue rose 56 percent to NT$1.85 billion from a year earlier, the TWSE said.

Companies in the transportation sector, such as cargo shippers, airlines, logistics firms and forwarding companies, reported a rise on combined revenue of 60 percent to NT$952 billion in the first half on the back of high freight rates, it said.

The combined revenue of makers of electronic components grew 12 percent to NT$941 billion, led by Hotron Precision Electronic Industrial Co (鴻碩) and Cheer Time Enterprise Co (晟鈦), it said.