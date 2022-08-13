The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) yesterday trimmed its forecast for the nation’s economic growth to 3.76 percent from an estimate of 3.91 percent in May, given slowing global trade and weaker export momentum.
It is the second time that DGBAS cut its prediction, after it lowered the figure to 3.85 percent last month. The 0.15 percentage point revision brings the forecast lower than those estimated by most think tanks.
“We have a mild revision because we found that most sectors still report stable growth rather than a drastic correction,” DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
Slower demand for exports is the main reason for the revision, as the IMF had cut its forecast for global trade growth this year to 4.1 percent from five percent given surging inflation, the war in Ukraine war and tightened monetary measures, Chu said.
The agency cut its forecast for the nation’s exports to US$506.7 billion for this year, compared with an earlier estimate of US$516.1 billion.
However, the revised export figures still represent annual growth of 13.51 percent, Chu said.
Imports are forecast to grow faster than exports, by 16.8 percent annually to US$445.6 billion, as domestic manufacturers have significant demand for foreign-made machinery, DGBAS Statistics Department head Tsai Yu-tai (蔡鈺泰) said.
Trade surplus in goods and services is expected to book US$114.1 billion, down from US$115.1 billion last year, the agency said.
As a result, net demand from foreign markets is predicted to contribute 0.85 percentage points to GDP growth, down from 1.85 percent last year and 2.67 percent in 2020, Tsai said.
However, DGBAS boosted its growth forecast for domestic investment to 6.55 percent for the year, up by nearly 2 percentage points from an earlier estimate, as the agency had seen stronger-than-expected momentum, especially from semiconductor companies, offshore wind power developers and solar power farmers, Tsai said.
The agency expects private consumption to peak this quarter, up 6.49 percent year-on-year, given relaxed COVID-19 measures and government programs to spur local travel, Tsai said.
Private consumption this year is expected to rise 3.03 percent from a year earlier, the first annual growth since 2020, the DGBAS said.
The DGBAS yesterday raised this year’s consumer price index growth forecast to 2.92 percent, up from the 2.67 percent it estimated in May, mainly because of a surge in the costs of rental homes and dining out, Chu said.
If accurate, 2.92 percent would be the highest growth since 2009, after 3.52 percent in 2008, Tsai said.
Asked why DGBAS did not raise the figure above three percentage points, as most think tanks had estimated, Chu said that international prices of goods slid month-on-month, and “the second quarter should have been the peak for inflation growth.”
Malaysia is scrambling to protect its assets as the descendants of the last sultan of the remote Philippine region of Sulu look to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award in a dispute over a colonial-era land deal. In 1878, two European colonists signed a deal with the sultan for the use of his territory in present-day Malaysia — an agreement that independent Malaysia honored until 2013, paying the monarch’s descendants about US$1,000 per year. Now, 144 years later after the original deal, Malaysia is on the hook for the second-largest arbitration award on record for stopping the payments after a bloody incursion
RECOVERED CONFIDENCE: As market rationality returns, Taiwanese stocks that have lagged behind their US peers might soon catch up, Allianz researchers said Local shares last week defied heavy pressure from China’s military drills in waters around Taiwan, and investors this week are expected to pay attention to earnings results from several tech heavyweights as well as the latest economic data on exports and GDP. The TAIEX closed at 15,036.04 points on Friday, posting a weekly increase of 0.24 percent from 15,000.07 on July 29, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Over the same period, the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, which comprises Taiwan’s top 50 stocks in terms of market capitalization, closed up 0.93 percent at 11,750.15 points, while the Formosa Stock Index, which measures
Pharmaceutical start-up AcadeMab Biomedical Inc (研生生醫) said it has been developing a COVID-19 antibody drug, an endeavor not being undertaken by many other Taiwanese pharmaceutical firms. The company was spun off from Academia Sinica’s Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology in 2020 and has only 16 employees. It has set its sights on the innovative field of the monoclonal antibody treatment of tumors. The start-up began developing antibody drugs in January, after seeing that COVID-19 vaccines could not effectively protect people from new variants of SARS-CoV-2, AcadeMab Biomedical chief strategy officer Pearl Fong (俸清珠) said in an interview with the Taipei Times
FORECAST EXCEEDED: China’s curbs on some Taiwanese goods are unlikely to affect trade given inter-reliance in the electronics industries, a finance ministry official said Exports last month spiked 14.2 percent to US$43.32 billion, the second-highest increase on record and the 25th consecutive month of gains, driven by global demand for electronics used in high-performance computing and vehicles, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry expects the trend to sustain this month and beyond, although the pace could slow due to inventory corrections for laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronics. “The July results proved stronger than expected despite rising fears over economic uncertainty,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said, adding that a high sales season in the West and stabilized COVID-19 infections in China