Domestic restaurant chains’ revenues last month grew by double-digit percentages from a year earlier, as the negative economic effects of a COVID-19 outbreak decreased significantly.
Kaohsiung-based Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd (漢來美食), which operates buffet restaurant brand Hilai Restaurant (漢來海港餐廳), Hi-Lai Vegetarian Restaurant (漢來蔬食), luxury Chinese restaurant Celebrity Cuisine (名人坊) and other brands, posted NT$305 million (US$10.19 million) in revenue for last month, up 59.77 percent from a month earlier and nearly 4.75 times from a year earlier.
A steady drop in COVID-19 cases allowed people to resume consumption activity, and the government easing COVID-19 pandemic control measures ameliorated fears over gathering in public.
Photo courtesy of Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd.
The restaurant operator said it expects a further rise in business this month, as summer vacation and Father’s Day celebrations should boost food and beverage sales, it said.
Tofu Restaurant Co (豆府), which operates Korean restaurants under multiple brands, also benefited, and its revenue last month more than doubled from a year earlier to NT$238 million.
The firm’s figures returned to pre-pandemic levels and its summer operations should shore up revenue further, Tofu said.
Kura Sushi Asia Co Ltd (亞洲藏壽司), a Taiwanese subsidiary of Japanese sushi chain Kura Sushi Inc, reported NT$400 million in revenue last month, up nearly 10 times from a year earlier when a level 3 COVID-19 alert kept most people home.
The growth was the result of a surge in student customers over the summer vacation, the chain said.
Its dining business picked up substantially after the government introduced a travel subsidy to stimulate private consumption despite new COVID-19 cases hovering above 20,000 per day, it said.
Thai restaurant chain operator Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (瓦城泰統集團) said it benefited from the hot summer season, as spicy and sour dishes help boost appetite.
Revenue last month rose by 96.86 percent to NT$430 million, the highest since the start of the pandemic, it said, adding that convenient locations in major department stores across Taiwan have helped attract foot traffic.
Restaurant and hotel operator FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) reported combined revenue of NT$167 million, up 3.35 times from a year earlier.
FDC is hoping to serve foreign tourists soon, it said, adding that it expects the government to lift border restrictions.
DATA SHOW DOWNTURN: Manufacturing in Taiwan contracted as production and demand slumped, while growth in chip exports last month eased in South Korea World chip sales growth has decelerated for six straight months in another sign that the global economy is straining under the weight of rising interest rates and mounting geopolitical risks. Semiconductor sales rose 13.3 percent in June from a year earlier, down from 18 percent in May, data from the global peak industry body showed. The slowdown is the longest since the US-China trade dispute in 2018. The three-month moving average in chip sales has correlated with the global economy’s performance in the past few decades. The latest weakness comes as concern about a worldwide recession has prompted chipmakers such as Samsung
Malaysia is scrambling to protect its assets as the descendants of the last sultan of the remote Philippine region of Sulu look to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award in a dispute over a colonial-era land deal. In 1878, two European colonists signed a deal with the sultan for the use of his territory in present-day Malaysia — an agreement that independent Malaysia honored until 2013, paying the monarch’s descendants about US$1,000 per year. Now, 144 years later after the original deal, Malaysia is on the hook for the second-largest arbitration award on record for stopping the payments after a bloody incursion
RECOVERED CONFIDENCE: As market rationality returns, Taiwanese stocks that have lagged behind their US peers might soon catch up, Allianz researchers said Local shares last week defied heavy pressure from China’s military drills in waters around Taiwan, and investors this week are expected to pay attention to earnings results from several tech heavyweights as well as the latest economic data on exports and GDP. The TAIEX closed at 15,036.04 points on Friday, posting a weekly increase of 0.24 percent from 15,000.07 on July 29, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Over the same period, the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, which comprises Taiwan’s top 50 stocks in terms of market capitalization, closed up 0.93 percent at 11,750.15 points, while the Formosa Stock Index, which measures
Pharmaceutical start-up AcadeMab Biomedical Inc (研生生醫) said it has been developing a COVID-19 antibody drug, an endeavor not being undertaken by many other Taiwanese pharmaceutical firms. The company was spun off from Academia Sinica’s Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology in 2020 and has only 16 employees. It has set its sights on the innovative field of the monoclonal antibody treatment of tumors. The start-up began developing antibody drugs in January, after seeing that COVID-19 vaccines could not effectively protect people from new variants of SARS-CoV-2, AcadeMab Biomedical chief strategy officer Pearl Fong (俸清珠) said in an interview with the Taipei Times