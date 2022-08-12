Restaurants post revenue surges

RECOVERY: Operators of chain restaurants profited from a travel subsidy and increased confidence of their customers despite high COVID-19 case figures

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Domestic restaurant chains’ revenues last month grew by double-digit percentages from a year earlier, as the negative economic effects of a COVID-19 outbreak decreased significantly.

Kaohsiung-based Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd (漢來美食), which operates buffet restaurant brand Hilai Restaurant (漢來海港餐廳), Hi-Lai Vegetarian Restaurant (漢來蔬食), luxury Chinese restaurant Celebrity Cuisine (名人坊) and other brands, posted NT$305 million (US$10.19 million) in revenue for last month, up 59.77 percent from a month earlier and nearly 4.75 times from a year earlier.

A steady drop in COVID-19 cases allowed people to resume consumption activity, and the government easing COVID-19 pandemic control measures ameliorated fears over gathering in public.

The logo of Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd.

The restaurant operator said it expects a further rise in business this month, as summer vacation and Father’s Day celebrations should boost food and beverage sales, it said.

Tofu Restaurant Co (豆府), which operates Korean restaurants under multiple brands, also benefited, and its revenue last month more than doubled from a year earlier to NT$238 million.

The firm’s figures returned to pre-pandemic levels and its summer operations should shore up revenue further, Tofu said.

Kura Sushi Asia Co Ltd (亞洲藏壽司), a Taiwanese subsidiary of Japanese sushi chain Kura Sushi Inc, reported NT$400 million in revenue last month, up nearly 10 times from a year earlier when a level 3 COVID-19 alert kept most people home.

The growth was the result of a surge in student customers over the summer vacation, the chain said.

Its dining business picked up substantially after the government introduced a travel subsidy to stimulate private consumption despite new COVID-19 cases hovering above 20,000 per day, it said.

Thai restaurant chain operator Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (瓦城泰統集團) said it benefited from the hot summer season, as spicy and sour dishes help boost appetite.

Revenue last month rose by 96.86 percent to NT$430 million, the highest since the start of the pandemic, it said, adding that convenient locations in major department stores across Taiwan have helped attract foot traffic.

Restaurant and hotel operator FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) reported combined revenue of NT$167 million, up 3.35 times from a year earlier.

FDC is hoping to serve foreign tourists soon, it said, adding that it expects the government to lift border restrictions.