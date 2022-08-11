CHINA
CPI jumps on pork prices
Consumer inflation last month rose to a two-year high, official data showed yesterday, with a surge in pork prices pushing up the cost of food. The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, grew less than expected at 2.7 percent from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed. The CPI rose slightly “due to an increase in prices of pork, fresh vegetables and other food, as well as seasonal factors,” senior bureau statistician Dong Lijuan (董莉娟) said in a statement. Food prices were up 6.3 percent, with pork spiking 20.2 percent last month, she added.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
UK firms cannot fill posts
British finance firms are struggling with the worst job vacancy rates on record, underlining a skills shortage caused by the digitization of banking, investing and insurance. The industry had more than five vacancies unfilled for every 100 jobs between April and June, data compiled by the British Office for National Statistics showed. That is the highest since records began in 2001, and puts the sector behind only the hospitality and tech industries. The data underlines the continuing tightness of the jobs market even at a time of wider economic stress.
FOOD DELIVERY
Deliveroo losses spike
Deliveroo, the international delivery food app, yesterday announced a big increase in losses as investment costs ate into rising revenues, saying it planned to exit its struggling Netherlands market. Loss after tax jumped 41 percent to ￡153.8 million (US$186.1 million) compared with the first six months of last year, the British group said in a statement. Revenue grew 12 percent to ￡1 billion, despite the easing COVID-19 curbs and controversy over the treatment of its riders. Deliveroo said the outlook was clouded by strong inflation and the war in Ukraine.
TOURISM
TUI bookings improve
TUI, the world’s largest tourism operator, yesterday said booking levels were closing on pre-COVID-19 levels as it reduced its losses for the quarter. Between April and June, the travel group made a net loss of 356.7 million euros (US$364.7 million), after losing 934.8 million euros in the same period last year. About 5.1 million people traveled with TUI in the quarter, an 84 percent increase on last year. At the same time, the group’s revenues climbed to 4.43 billion euros, “almost seven times more” than last year. TUI said that it expects a “strong” European travel summer on the back of rising demand.
PHILIPPINES
Telecoms sue newcomer
The Philippines’ two biggest telecoms, PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom Inc, have separately accused new entrant DITO Telecommunity Corp of “fraudulent” calls made through its network, heightening a public disagreement. Globe on Tuesday said that it has asked the telecommunications regulator to require DITO to pay 622 million pesos (US$11.2 million) in penalties over alleged contraventions of interconnect rules. PLDT unit Smart Communications said that DITO “has failed to prevent its network from being misused for fraud.” Smart said it has incurred “huge monetary losses” as DITO SIM cards were supposedly “masking international calls as domestic.” DITO earlier this week filed complaints against Globe and Smart before the antitrust body for “possible anti-competitive practice in their interconnection agreements.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
DATA SHOW DOWNTURN: Manufacturing in Taiwan contracted as production and demand slumped, while growth in chip exports last month eased in South Korea World chip sales growth has decelerated for six straight months in another sign that the global economy is straining under the weight of rising interest rates and mounting geopolitical risks. Semiconductor sales rose 13.3 percent in June from a year earlier, down from 18 percent in May, data from the global peak industry body showed. The slowdown is the longest since the US-China trade dispute in 2018. The three-month moving average in chip sales has correlated with the global economy’s performance in the past few decades. The latest weakness comes as concern about a worldwide recession has prompted chipmakers such as Samsung
Italy is close to clinching a deal initially worth US$5 billion with Intel Corp to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, two sources briefed on discussions said yesterday. Intel’s investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the US chipmaker earlier this year to invest US$88 billion in building capacity across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on Asian chip imports and ease a supply crunch that has curbed output in the region’s strategic auto sector. Asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, the sources said the
Malaysia is scrambling to protect its assets as the descendants of the last sultan of the remote Philippine region of Sulu look to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award in a dispute over a colonial-era land deal. In 1878, two European colonists signed a deal with the sultan for the use of his territory in present-day Malaysia — an agreement that independent Malaysia honored until 2013, paying the monarch’s descendants about US$1,000 per year. Now, 144 years later after the original deal, Malaysia is on the hook for the second-largest arbitration award on record for stopping the payments after a bloody incursion