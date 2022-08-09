Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) four major subsidiaries yesterday posted monthly declines in revenue of more than 10 percent last month, and said the weakness would likely remain throughout this quarter as macroeconomic uncertainty continues to curb demand.
Petrochemical producer Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑), the group’s flagship company, saw revenue tumble 16.7 percent month-on-month to NT$19.94 billion (US$664.76 million) as inflation and rising inventory in the supply chain curtailed demand for home appliances and consumer electronics, the firm said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
As central banks worldwide raise interest rates to rein in rising inflation, their actions have reduced disposable income and weakened purchasing power, which has in turn affected demand for FPC’s products and undercut its product prices.
Photo: Taipei Times File Photo
Prices of FPC’s products dropped 5 to 10 percent last month from June, according to its filing.
“As market demand became conservative, the company maintains its forecast for revenue in the third quarter to be lower than in the second quarter,” FPC chairman Jason Lin (林健男) said.
The firm also expects lower production this quarter as it has idled some equipment to match Formosa Petrochemical Corp’s (台塑石化) regular equipment maintenance, Lin said.
Formosa Petrochemical, the group’s oil refining subsidiary, reported that revenue last month fell 13.4 percent monthly to NT$76.59 billion due to sluggish demand for olefin products, a type of chemical that includes ethylene and propylene, and fewer refining oil shipments due to delays in shipping schedules.
The firm said that outlook for this month would improve slightly as a reduction in output by major oil producers provides support to global crude oil prices.
Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), another FPG subsidiary, reported that revenue last month dropped 13 percent monthly to NT$27.97 billion, in line with the firm’s estimate.
Nan Ya attributed the decline to a significant reduction in ethylene glycol production as it aimed to narrow losses, while the company shipped less bisphenol A last month, and prices dipped from June due to excessive inventory, it said.
Revenue this month is expected to rebound slightly from last month, but revenue for this quarter would be lower than that in the previous quarter, the company said.
Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp (台灣化纖), another FPG subsidiary, said revenue fell 14.3 percent month-on-month to NT$31.25 billion due to drops in demand and prices.
The maker of integrated plastic and nylon products expects revenue this quarter to decline from last quarter, with shipments and prices to decline significantly, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) NT$20 million (US$666,756) and suspended its chairman over poor internal controls. The company’s management team was found to have given major shareholder Angelo Koo’s (辜仲瑩) secretary inside information about the conglomerate’s banking, insurance and securities units from October 2020 to October last year, Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said. The data also included company plans to acquire China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽), employees’ performance assessment and payroll information, Chuang said. The commission said its investigation did not show that Koo made copies of internal data or took actions based
‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: The central bank governor said foreign selling on the TAIEX is normal for this time of year and that the nation has ample forex reserves Taiwan would emerge unscathed from China’s retaliatory actions to protest US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, top monetary and financial officials said yesterday. Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) shrugged off unease over potential instability in the foreign exchange and stock markets after foreign portfolio funds trimmed their holdings of local shares for two straight days amid Beijing’s threats of retaliation. “There is no need to worry,” Yang said on the sidelines of an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) Taipei office and the 30th anniversary of