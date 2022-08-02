The New Taiwan dollar yesterday slid past a key psychological level of NT$30 per US dollar in the morning session for the first time since June 2020, as a double whammy of heightened geopolitical risks and weaker economic growth weigh on the currency.
The currency fell as much as 0.2 percent to NT$30.008 per US dollar. That is because sentiment turned cautious amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan and as data showed manufacturing activity was the weakest since May 2020.
“There may be some political risk priced into the Taiwan dollar due to Pelosi’s visit to Asia,” said Khoon Goh (吳昆), head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
“This is the main reason why the Taiwan dollar has underperformed in the region despite the greenback being weaker,” he said, adding that the surprise drop in Taiwan’s purchasing managers’ index further into contraction territory also probably weighed on the currency.
The NT dollar retraced some of its early loss to close at NT$29.98 per US dollar in Taipei trading yesterday.
However, the downside risk for the currency is high as indicated by its one-month implied volatility, which has risen in the past four sessions from a five-month low touched last week.
Pelosi left Taiwan out of the itinerary in a statement on Sunday announcing the trip, which is to also include stops in Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. Yet speculation is still rife that Pelosi would visit Taiwan at some point this week, risking a heavy-handed response from China.
“The underperformance in the Taiwan dollar is reflecting heightened geopolitical risk, rather than fundamentals,” Frances Cheung (張淑嫻), rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “Unfortunately this kind of sentiment appears to be self-fulfilling in that the resulting equity outflows are putting pressure on the local currency.”
ING Bank NV has a bearish outlook on the NT dollar based on fundamentals and weak demand for semiconductors.
“That’s driven mainly from weak demand for smart devices due to lower purchasing power in China and high inflation in US and Europe,” ING chief China economist Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four
One prototype air taxi suffered a software glitch, lost control and nosed into a field. Another’s computer erroneously thought it was on the ground, shutting off power in flight and plunging it into the pavement. Batteries on two more burst into flames. The race to develop a new family of flying machines to whisk people and cargo across traffic-choked cities has drawn billions of US dollars of investment and vast promise, but some of the biggest names in aviation have had accidents during testing,a Bloomberg review of reports dating back to 2018 showed. They include Boeing Co and its subsidiary, Aurora