European shares rose on Friday and logged their first monthly gain in four months as a host of solid earnings from corporate Europe overshadowed fears of a global recession, with some positive economic data also lending support.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 1.28 percent to a near two-month high of 438.29, and logged its best monthly performance since November 2020. It posted a weekly gain of 2.96 percent.
Boosting sentiment, the eurozone economy grew much faster than expected in the second quarter, with gross domestic product rising 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter in the April-to-June period for a 4 percent year-on-year gain, strongly beating expectations of a 0.2 percent quarterly and 3.4 percent annual gain.
However, inflation this month rose to another record high, with consumer price growth accelerating to 8.9 percent in the month from 8.6 percent a month earlier, far above expectations for 8.6 percent and well clear of the European Central Bank’s 2 percent target.
“The picture still looks patchy, with uneven dynamics in terms of consumption and investment — we still expect a material deterioration in the outlook in Q3 and a mildly negative print in Q4,” Morgan Stanley economists and strategists wrote in a note.
“Underlying inflationary pressure remains strong and we expect further increases in the coming months... We see mounting headwinds from slowing growth and falling input cost pressures,” they wrote.
Meanwhile, data on Thursday showed that the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter.
Worries about a recession have led to scaled down bets of central bank policy tightening, with money markets now pricing in a roughly 44 percent chance of a 50 basis-point hike by the European Central Bank in September, compared with a 50 percent chance earlier this week.
Oil stocks led gains after crude prices jumped more than US$4 a barrel as attention turned to next week’s OPEC+ meeting.
The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 rose on Friday, marking its best monthly performance since December last year, as a jump in commodities and a slew of upbeat earnings reports from companies like NatWest outweighed economic slowdown worries.
The index gained 1.06 percent to 7,423.43, rising 2.02 percent from a week earlier.
NatWest rose 8.1 percent after the bank raised its full-year forecast and made a bumper payout to shareholders, lifting the banking index 1.5 percent higher.
“The sector’s earnings so far have benefited from the rising rate environment and volatile financial markets that have boosted trading activity,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.
However, she added that there were concerns for financial stocks due to the shaky British macroeconomic outlook for the second half.
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to launch services from Taoyuan to Singapore later this month and is planning to offer more weekly flights to Southeast Asia, as it expects a rebound in travel demand, the carrier said on Friday. StarLux is optimistic that international travel will recover in the second half of the year, as Taiwan has begun relaxing COVID-19 border controls, general manager Glenn Chai (翟健華) said. The airline wants to provide more flights to satisfy rising demand, he added. The carrier is to offer three flights per week from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport, as the city-state has
FALLOUT: The state-run fund owns about 10% of Roo Hsing’s shares, which plunged after the world’s largest jeans provider announced that it was in major financial trouble The National Development Fund (NDF) has taken legal steps to protect its stake in struggling Roo Hsing Co (如興), a major local garment maker and vendor, the National Development Council said yesterday. The state-run fund, established by the council to support the nation’s industrial sector, owns about 10 percent of Roo Hsing’s shares after taking part in a capital increase plan in 2017. The fund paid NT$18.6 per share, or nearly NT$1.5 billion (US$50.14 million), to help Roo Hsing acquire China-based JD United Manufacturing Corp Ltd (玖地製造), a move that enabled Roo Hsing to become the world’s largest provider of jeans to