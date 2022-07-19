Malaysia’s central bank is giving foreign insurers until the end of next year to either reduce stakes in their local ventures or contribute to a charitable fund, people with knowledge of the matter said, more than a decade after the requirement was introduced.
Foreign insurers that do not comply with the ownership limit by the deadline would have to pay into a national health insurance program known as B40 Health Protection Fund, said the people, who asked not to be identified, as the information is private.
The initiative, which was piloted in 2018 by the Malaysian government, provides coverage to lower-income households needing treatment for critical illnesses.
Insurance companies that contribute to the B40 fund would be deemed to have complied with the ownership limit, the people said.
Foreign shareholders accepted the divestment condition when they entered the Malaysian market, Bank Negara Malaysia said in response to a query from Bloomberg News. The central bank continues to engage closely with foreign shareholders on their divestment plans and does not comment on specific cases.
AIA Group Ltd, Prudential PLC, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc and Zurich Insurance Group AG are among the international insurers with ventures in the Southeast Asian nation.
Singapore’s Great Eastern Holdings Ltd is the only foreign insurer to have publicly announced a contribution to date, pledging 2 billion ringgit (US$451 million) to the B40 fund in 2019, according to a stock exchange filing.
The deadline would see Bank Negara Malaysia enforce the limit it introduced in 2009 with the liberalization of foreign ownership. The ruling mandated that overseas insurance companies were allowed to hold a maximum 70 percent in local firms, but it was mostly disregarded until 2017 when the regulator issued a directive reminding insurers they have to meet the requirement.
A plan to impose a hard deadline for compliance in 2018 fell by the wayside following a change in government in the general elections that year.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has